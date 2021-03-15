'Leader' Holder still 'integral part', assures Harper

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) —Chief Selector Roger Harper has hailed Jason Holder's six-year tenure in charge of the Test squad, stressing the all-rounder remains a leader and an “integral part” of West Indies cricket despite being axed as captain.

The 29-year-old Holder was last week replaced with fellow Barbadian Kraigg Brathwaite ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka set to bowl off next weekend at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Harper said though Holder was no longer captain his role in the Test set-up remained valuable, especially as a senior player and as the world's leading all-rounder.

“The mantle of the captaincy has been passed from Jason to Kraigg [but] I want to say we must appreciate what Jason has done as captain,” Harper told a media conference here.

“He came in at a very young age, took the captaincy at a time when the team was a little unsettled, grew with the job and performed creditably.

“He's had his moments of success and he's grown as a player as well to become the leading all-rounder in the world.

“Jason is a very integral part of the Test team and West Indies cricket going forward. You would realise he plays all three formats and I think as well it is an opportunity for him to really focus on taking his game to an even higher level.

“With him at his best and Kraigg now with the captaincy it is an opportunity for the team to move forward.”

Holder took over as Test captain at age 23, leading West Indies in 37 of his 45 Tests, recording 11 wins, 21 defeats and five draws.

For much of that time Brathwaite served as his understudy and they also represented Barbados together at the territorial level.

And Harper said based on the healthy personal relationship between the two players, he expected a smooth transition to take place.

“I look forward to him [Holder] performing exceptionally well in his role as a player and still as a leader, as one of the senior members of the team,” Harper explained.

“It was great to hear him say that he's committed to giving Kraigg all the support needed and to hear the new captain say that they have had a close relationship from early, so I think that augurs well for West Indies cricket going forward.”

Holder's captaincy had increasingly come under closer scrutiny following tours of England and New Zealand last year, both of which West Indies lost.

However, it was perhaps the New Zealand tour which raised the most eyebrows when a seemingly uninspired unit slumped to heavy defeats early on the fourth day of both Tests.

In contrast, Brathwaite led a weakened side on a difficult tour of Bangladesh last month when Holder, along with several other first-choice players opted out, and managed to spearhead a stunning two-nil whitewash.

Harper said what Brathwaite achieved in Bangladesh was what selectors were looking for, not only with the results but with the culture he was able to create.

“Sometimes things happen to really give you a different perspective and I think what we saw in Bangladesh was a West Indies team playing with passion, playing with purpose, showing a determination to fight and a desire to win – and that is the sort of attitude we want to take forward,” the former Test off-spinner explained.

“From looking and speaking to people we think that Kraigg played a major part in that, and I think in recent series that is something that has been lacking.

“Also, we saw Kraigg coming back into this own with the bat as well and I think that the big scores are just around the corner and the consistency we expect from Kraigg will follow.”

He added: “Bangladesh presented us with an opportunity where we thought there was a need for improvement and we saw exactly the sort of effort, the sort of spirit and the birth of a culture that we would really like to see going forward.”