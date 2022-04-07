'Levell'-headed win!

Kingston College (KC) have established a 17-point lead over defending champions Jamaica College (JC) as day two of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships ended with some spectacular performances at National Stadium on Wednesday.

After eight finals, KC lead with 68 points, ahead of JC on 51 points; St Jago High are third on 28 points, just ahead of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) on 23; and Wolmer's Boys' on 18 rounding out the top five.

Edwin Allen are sitting in eighth spot with 13 points and nine of that is down to Bryan Levell who won the Class One 100m in a decent 10.25 (-0.6). But he had to work hard to stave off the challenge of KC new boy Jeevan Newby who ran the race of his life from lane two and was just pipped on the line in 10.26.

Deandre Daley of Herbert Morrison was third in 10.33, while the fast-starting Bouwahjgie Nkrummie finished sixth in 10.49 after stumbling out of the blocks.

Tavaine Stewart of Herbert Morrison took the Class Three 100m in 11.03 ahead favourite Nickecoy Bramwell in 11.06. Ajae Brown of Ferncourt High captured the bronze with 11.34.

With his mother, Tresha Miller, in near hysteria close to the media area, Mark Anthony Miller responded with a gritty win in the Class two 100m in 10.76 (-0.7). But just behind was Gary Card of Wolmer's Boys' with 10.76, and his cousin, a young police officer, had to dig into his military training to constrain himself before making a frantic call to his father to relay the result.

Jason Lewis of Camperdown finished third with 10.84, and KC's Marvin Patterson was fourth with 10.85 in a very close finish.

KC's Jaydon Hibbert leapt to an impressive 7.87m (1.2 mps) and won the Class One long jump crown ahead of St Vincent's Uroy Ryan of JC with 7.75m, having achieved that mark with his first jump. Demario Prince of St Jago was third with 7.28m.

Meanwhile, St Jago High won the first boys' final courtesy of Balvin Israel, who leapt 7.33m (3.7 mps) to win the Class Two long jump.

Mark Phillips of Wolmer's Boys' was second in 6.96m with Ricoy Hunter of STETHS.

JC picked up four points as Euan Young (6.74m) and Jaidi James (6.67m) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, while KC also got four points courtesy of Rayvon Walkin, who was fifth with 6.69m.

The first boys' final on the track was the Class Three 1500m and the small gathering at the stadium were left in awe as Kingston College's Nahashon Ruto of Kenya dismantled the field, winning in 4:14.83, which was just outside the record of 4:12.50 set by Tavaughn Martin of Bellefield High in 2019.

Ruto was well over 100m and a whopping 16 seconds ahead of Rushane James of Clarendon College in 4:31.31. KC picked up valuable points as Jevonne Robinson finished third with 4:32.27. JC garnered only three points as Alex Baker battled home for sixth as Glory Clarke was 12th.

Maggotty High registered probably their first win at Champs as Yoshane Brown captured the Class Two 1500m in 4:12.70. KC's Brian Kiprop was a surprising second in 4:13.94.

The much-vaunted JC pair of Tyrone Lawson and Rasheed Pryce was fourth and eighth, respectively, in a race that they were predicted to dominate.

But things were as usual for JC in Class One as race favourite J'Voughnn Blake outbattled his teammate Handal Roban of St Vincent and won in 3:56.78. Roban was timed at 3:57.09. The KC twins Giovani and Gianni Henry were third and fourth in 4:01.51 and 4:02.16.

KC surprisingly outscored JC in the 1500m garnering 33 points to JC's 25 and established an early eight points lead sitting on 37 points.

Earlier, in the 400m, KC qualified all six runners to the final over three classes, while JC had three, two of which are in Class One and none in Class Two.

In Class Three, Demarco Bennett of Excelsior was fastest into the final clocking 50.83, while Troydean Flemmings of Manchester High won semi-final two in 50.96.

JC's Samuel Creary was second in semi-final one with 50.85, while the KC duo of Shavaughn Brown (52.66) and Taj-Oneil Gordon (52.16) are also through to the final.

In Class Two, KC had a scare as race favourite Tahj-Marques White hobbled in third and just made the final clocking 50.74. However, his teammate Marcinho Rose laid down the fastest time with 49.05.

Antonio Powell of Edwin Allen and Enrique Webster of STETHS look good in making the finals with 49.30 and 49.50, respectively.

The impressive Gregory Prince of St Jago once again was quickest in the Class One 400m, winning semi-final one in 46.60, just ahead of Delano Kennedy of Edwin Allen with 46.66. JC's Deandre Watkin running blind in lane eight battled on and was third in 46.73.

KC's Shemar Uter looked smooth in winning semi-final two in 47.10 ahead of Kemarrio Bygrave, who closed well for second in 48.00. Semi-final three was won by Shemar Palmer of Manchester High in 47.93.

The impressive Christopher Young of Edwin Allen heads into the Javelin final with a leading mark of 55.28m ahead of Teka Jaeden of KC, who was second best with 54.67m. JC's Lebron James was third with 53.77m.

BOYS POINTS STANDING

1) Kingston College 68

2) Jamaica College 51

3) St. Jago High 28

4) St. Elizabeth Tech 23

5) Wolmer’s Boys School 18

6) Calabar High 17

7) Herbert Morrison Tech 15

8) Edwin Allen High 13

9) Clarendon College 10

10) Maggotty High 9

11) St. Catherine High 8

12) Petersfield High 7

13) Ferncourt High 6

13) Camperdown High 6

15) Cornwall College 5

15) Muschett High 5

17) Bridgeport High 2

17) Spot Valley High 2

17) Bellefield High