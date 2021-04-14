Nuggets star Murray suffers torn ACL, out indefinitely

Nuggets star Murray suffers torn ACL, out indefinitelyWednesday, April 14, 2021
|
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has suffered a torn knee ligament and will almost certainly miss the rest of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season, the team and reports said yesterday.
The 24-year-old Canadian guard collapsed to the court in agony just seconds from the end of Monday's defeat to the Golden State Warriors as he attacked the basket.
A statement from the Nuggets said Tuesday a scan had revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament and that Murray faced would be out “indefinitely” with the injury.
Multiple US reports said Murray would now face surgery, ruling him out of the remainder of the season.
The injury also deals a blow to Canada's Olympic hopes — Murray had indicated he was determined to play for the national team and hoped to compete in Tokyo.
Monday's injury at the Chase Center left players from both teams subdued after Murray crumpled to the floor.
He declined the offer of a wheelchair to remove him from the arena, instead hobbling away with the help of support staff.
Murray has been one of the stars of Denver's campaign this season, helping the Nuggets build a 34-20 record which has left them fourth in the Western Conference.
With the acquisition of Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic, and the MVP-caliber form of Nikola Jokic, Denver had put together a starting roster capable of going deep into the play-offs.
The injury to the dynamic Murray deals a shattering blow to the team's championship aspirations.
