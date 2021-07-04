'Pleasant' victory as Lion lose again

A goal in the 68th minute by Francois Swaby propelled Mount Pleasant FA to a 1-0 win over Humble Lion in their Jamaica Premier League match at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Mount Pleasant had missed two penalties during the game but Swaby popped up and saved their blushes, firing home after latching onto a through ball and securing their first win of the season.

The St Ann-based Mount Pleasant moved to four points and provisionally to the top of the league — well for a few hours at least. It was Humble Lion's second defeat of the season, and they remained pointless with a lot of work to do sitting at the bottom of the league.

But things could have been worse for Humble Lion as they conceded an early penalty when goalkeeper Mikhail Harrison uprooted Kesslon Hall in the box in the fourth minute.

Midfielder Leonardo Rankine stepped up, but watched as his weak effort was well saved by goalkeeper Harrison who redeemed himself after committing the infringement that led to the penalty earlier.

Then in the 37th minute Mount Pleasant were awarded their second penalty by Referee Christopher Mason but this time striker Kemar Beckford took charge, though he also produced a feeble effort that was gobbled up by Harrison.

It was a good win for Mount Pleasant following their 0-0 draw with Tivoli Gardens.

For Clarendon-based Humble Lion it was another disappointing display.