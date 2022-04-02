'ROYAL' BOOST

Special Olympics Jamaica (SOJ) continues to attract volunteers as preparation intensifies for major upcoming events.

Athletes were given a surprise during a recent training session at Stadium East when acclaimed reggae singer Jesse Royal turned up to pledge his support for the movement.

Jesse Royal said he was drawn to Special Olympics because of the work done by Alecia Newman Walsh, a long-serving SOJ volunteer who coaches aquatics.

“Alecia and I have had conversations before and, in all honesty, it's her level of commitment that inspired me to even try to find out what is going on and to find out if I can be useful and how I can be useful,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“We are going to try to do what we can with what we have. I was already going to play a role and then I was made aware of the various accomplishments and the level of success that this programme has already garnered.

“And doing this without the same level of financial [support] and structure, and even by way of equipment, that other countries that call themselves First World have access to and that their special athletes have access to.

“It's still true: 'Wi likkle but wi tallawah' in whatever we're doing or wherever we're going,” said Jesse Royal (given name Jesse Grey).

For decades, the country has enjoyed plenty international praise thanks to the headline-grabbing displays of its Special Olympics athletes at major events.

On the horizon for SOJ are the rescheduled Special Olympics World Winter Games to be held in early 2023 and the World Summer Games set for June that same year.

Before then SOJ athletes will have loads of opportunities to fine-tune as they are among 13 Caribbean programmes to compete at the 2022 United States Games in Florida from June 5-12.

Jamaica's players are down to feature at the Unified Football Cup in Michigan, scheduled for July 31-August 6.

Athletes are also getting ready for the Special Olympics Caribbean Open Water Swim/Beach Games/Triathlon to be staged in Curacao in late 2022.

“There is already a great programme happening here, with inspired individuals and volunteers who are committed to these youths' development. So all I'm trying to be right now is another member of the team,” the roots-reggae musician, whose hit songs include Modern Day Judas, Generation, and Lion Order, said.

“I'm definitely trying to see how Jesse Royal can be beneficial and useful to this structure. I definitely have to applaud everybody who is already here because you see it — that all these people care,” he said.

He added that he will be pitching ideas to friends and contacts in Jamaica and across the world about ways in which they can support the SOJ programme.

“We are going to ramp up awareness and garner the support that this top-level structure needs and deserves,” Jesse Royal said.

SOJ Executive Director Coleridge “Roy” Howell said Jesse Royal's pledge of support is a significant boost, especially with myriad challenges associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This a blessing and a very good moment for us as SO Jamaica teams prepare for these various competitions. It's so encouraging to see the support that we're getting from Jesse and from others.

“It's heartening to see how things are falling into place during what is still a difficult time and we are looking to see others join us to provide support for Special Olympics Jamaica,” Howell told the Observer.

Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The disabilities can either be acquired or genetic and can include cases of Down's syndrome, autism, traumatic brain injury and cerebral palsy.

The programme offers these individuals the opportunity to develop physical fitness, participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with other Special Olympics athletes.