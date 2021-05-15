'She was more than a mom!'

Elizabeth Palmer, the mother of Jamaican World Championships 4x400m relay silver medallist Akeem Bloomfield, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday.

Bloomfield made the announcement on Instagram that his mother had passed.

“Words can't express the feeling of loss and pain me and my family are going through right now,” he said.

“Unfortunately, my mother lost her battle against cancer yesterday [Thursday] and I would give anything just to have one more moment with her,” he added.

On April 21, 2021 Bloomfield, who is based in Florida, USA, made a public plea to help save him mom after she revealed to him that she had stage four cancer.

A GoFundMe account was created to raise the US$65,000 target to save his mother's life. On Thursday, May 14, US$28,429 had been donated to the account.

Bloomfield had made it public that though his mother had been battling breast cancer, she had hid it from her family when she was diagnosed in 2018.

“She was more than just a mom, she was my motivation and my best friend,” he noted.

“I would like to thank all those who donated, whisper a prayer, or just had her and my family in your thoughts,” said Bloomfield.

“I think we should tell the ones we love that we love them and that we care before it's too late. Rest easy Miss P,” he concluded.

It has not been a very good year for Bloomfield, as only a few weeks ago he suffered a injury and is now in a race against time to be ready for the Jamaican Championships, a qualifier for the Olympic Games in the summer.

The talented Bloomfield finished eighth in the 400m and won bronze on Jamaica's 4x400m relays team at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The tall sprinter has an impressive personal best of 19.81 over 200m and 43.94 for the 400m.

He opened his season winning the 200m at the Tropical Park Elite meet in Miami on March 20, clocking 20.75 and followed that up with a second-placed finish in the 400m in 45.78 on April 4.

Then a week later, on April 10, while competing in the 200m, he pulled up injured. Following a medical check-up, it was revealed he had hamstring issues and has not raced since.