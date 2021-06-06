'Speedy' Williams quietly charting Reggae Boyz's course

KOBE, Japan — Devon “Speedy” Williams is not one who naturally tries to get ahead of himself.

In fact, he strikes the onlooker as one who keeps it cool and collected — a man who prefers to be calculated and measured, rather than being brash and boastful.

Williams, who does not hide his inner-city upbringing, is a man of ambition who goes about pursuing such in a passively aggressive way. He sneaks up on the unwary and sometimes, that's the way to do it.

At the moment, the Reggae Boyz midfielder plays his club football with United Soccer League campaigners Miami FC, but his career goal goes beyond the Florida outfit even though he is enjoying his time there.

The 29-year-old Williams, who hails from gritty Southside in Central Kingston, is pursuing that goal one strategic step at a time.

“My aim is always to play at the highest level possible, and I am going to keep striving for that,” he told the Jamaica Observer here where his Boyz are on a two-match tour of Japan.

“For my club it's been okay, as we have played five games so far where we won three and lost two…but there is a lot more of the season to go and a lot more things to learn and improve on,” Williams added.

Apart from his professional ambitions, the midfielder is carefully wading his way on the international front, slowly sculpting his way into the senior Jamaica set-up.

“First of all, I need to just keep doing what I have been doing to get called up, so there must be something good that I have been doing right to get the attention of the coach,” noted Williams.

The former Louisville FC man says competition within the Boyz squad is healthy on multiple fronts, and he prefers to be inspired rather than intimidated, by it.

“One of the best things about the quality of players available to the coach is the competition it provides and the options. I don't think that since I have been in the national programme I have seen where the coaching staff had this many quality options, and this is refreshing and good to see,” he reasoned.

Williams, who first made the roster of the Senior Boyz in 2010, said his game has grown since he turned pro.

“Playing professionally is helping my international game big time…if I wasn't playing well at that level I could not be playing at the international level. The experience has helped me to learn and adapt quickly,” he noted.

The former St George's College star shared that he is looking forward to being a part of Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore's squads for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifiers.

“I personally left the last Gold Cup a better player by gaining a lot of experience and a lot more confidence, so I am definitely looking forward to the next one,” he stated.

The Boyz take on Serbia in a friendly international at Miki Athletic Stadium here on Monday afternoon, and will close out their visit to Japan with a match against the host's Olympic squad on Saturday, June 12.

Williams is looking forward to the assignments but rued the lost opportunity to face Japan's senior team, a fixture that was cancelled as Jamaica failed to get enough players to the East Asian country in time for the encounter scheduled for last Thursday.

“I think the Serbian team is going to be a good test for us, and we are all looking forward to it.

“And yes, I am definitely disappointed [not being able to face Japan senior team] as we have the Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifiers to come so the more games we get in, the better for the squad. So, losing a game is definitely not the best thing,” Williams lamented.