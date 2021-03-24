'Tappa' exhales after first training session

VIENNA, Austria — The Reggae Boyz have finally hit the ground for practice.

Two days ahead of their friendly international match against Concacaf giants the USA, Jamaica's Reggae Boyz took to the field for a training session for the first time since the locally based contingent left the island over a week ago.

Head Coach Theodore Whitmore and his support staff, including stand-ins Andy Clement and Nico Reishofer, took the players through an “introductory” session inside SV (Sport Club) Wiener Neudorf last night in wintry conditions.

Whitmore was happy to have his players on the pitch.

“It was a nice introduction for everyone. It was like a new set-up with a lot of new faces so it was nice to start,” he told the Jamaica Observer post-session.

“We have a game to play on Thursday and it makes no sense we sit here and complain. From the players arrived we started one-on-one discussions to find out what players like and we are going into a meeting shortly, so that [aspect] continues. We have to look at the game on Thursday and make sure everybody can give of themselves 110 per cent,” the coach added.

Whitmore said most if not all the overseas-based players are in good physical condition and the technical ability is obvious. He also noted that they are committed, and today's final training session at 4:00 pm (10:00 am Jamaica time) at game venue Wiener Neustadt will give himself and the group another opportunity to build both for tomorrow's game and going forward.

Eight of the 11 overseas-based players have been called up for the first time.

For the nine locally based players in the 20-man squad, Whitmore said they are “glad to be here. They want to be here and they are going to give 110 per cent, so it is for us as a technical staff now to strike a balance between the local and the overseas players because we don't want to bring every one of them into the game”.

The players who travelled from Jamaica have not played a competitive game in a year due to the lockdown of contact sports on the island.

But Whitmore believes there is a balance that can be struck in finalising a team capable of competing against a strong rival. Match time tomorrow is 6:30 pm (10:30 am Jamaica time).

Meanwhile, the delegation was given the all-clear following negative PCR COVID-19 results from tests conducted yesterday morning.

Incidentally, PCR COVID-19 results from the test conducted on Monday showed up two new positives, while the two positive cases from Jamaica returned negative test results from Monday's screening.

— Ian Burnett