SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Jamaica Head Coach Theodore Whitmore was left ruing the concession of a spirit-sapping, late goal that denied his team all three points against El Salvador Friday night.

Second-half substitute Michail Antonio got his maiden goal for Jamaica with a superb individual effort in the 82nd minute to stun the hosts in the Concacaf World Cup football qualifier at the Estadio Cuscatlán. But El Salvador's Alex Roldan broke the Reggae Boyz hearts when he headed home in minute 90 as the contest ended 1-1.

“We're a bit disappointed [about] not getting all three points. Getting a point tonight is like a loss, so [I'm] a bit disappointed,” Whitmore said during a post-match press conference.

The result leaves both teams on six points from seven matches. Costa Rica, who lost 0-1 in Canada, are also on six points but they are fifth in the eight-team table, ahead of Jamaica, in sixth, and seventh-placed El Salvador, due to a superior goal difference.

United States, who defeated visitors Mexico 2-0, lead the way with 14 points. Mexico are second, also with 14 points, followed by third-placed Canada, who have 13 points and are the only unbeaten team in the octagonal.

Panama, who came from two goals down to win 3-2 in Honduras, are fourth with 11 points. The Hondurans, the only side yet to win a match, are last with three points.

In cool conditions in San Salvador, both teams began nervously, seemingly ultra wary of making any detrimental mistake. Even then, players from the two teams were guilty of giving the ball away cheaply a number of times inside the opening passages of play.

After nothing much to write home about, the game seemingly sprung into life as the half-time approached.

Near the half-hour mark, Jamaica's Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey failed to test El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez, the left-footed effort sailing high over the cross bar.

The Central Americans went back at the other end and almost created an opening, but a last-ditch challenge from Kemar Lawrence averted danger.

The hosts, piling on the pressure, hit the cross bar twice in the 36th minute, firstly via Alexander Larin's left-footed drive from outside the box. Mere seconds later, Brayan Landaverde whipped a right footer from the left side of box that also beat Blake, but smacked the goal frame.

El Salvador, holding the majority of the possession, created a few half chances, though they failed to cut the Boyz defence wide open.

In fact, it was careless giveaway of the ball which caused nervous moments for Whitmore near the hour mark. But Blake came to the Boyz rescue, smothering a shot from Enrico Dueñas.

At the other end, Jamaica defender Adrian Mariappa directed a header from Lawrence's free kick straight at El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez.

Sensing the game was there for the taking, Whitmore made a few attacking changes, including the introducing West Ham United striker Antonio.

And the in-form player who had a miserable debut for the Boyz in September took only eight minutes to imprint his class on the game and silence the stadium.

Hovering just inside the Salvadoran half when Lawrence blasted a long ball up field, Antonio used his upper body strength to shrug off an opponent before. Speeding at goal like a locomotive, he dribbled by a second defender before immaculately chipping the ball over the advancing Gonzalez and into the goal.

However, as Jamaica edged closer to securing a famous win behind enemy lines, they shut off defensively.

Jairo Henriquez was allowed time and space on the right to whip a cross and Jamaica's backline, though blessed with taller players, was caught out, leaving Roldan to rise unmarked to beat Blake.

Whitmore noted that allowing the cross into the box was a fatal blunder, but remained optimistic of the Boyz hope of qualifying.

“I think we didn't stop the ball, we didn't stop the crosses coming into the box and that led to us conceding,” he told journalists.

“We conceded late in the game, but we still have to keep going — it's not impossible [to qualify],” he said.

Jamaica's next match is against USA at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday, in other Concacaf World Cup qualifiers on the day, Costa Rica host Honduras; hosts Panama lock horns with El Salvador; and Canada welcome Mexico.

Only the top three are assured of advancing to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, while the fourth-placed nation will enter into an intercontinental play-off for a another possible spot.

Teams: El Salvador — Mario Gonzalez, Alexander Larin, Eriq Zavaleta (Roberto Dominguez 46th), Carlos Martinez (Walmer Gomez Martinez 86th), Bryan Tamacas, Alexander Rondan, Ronald Gomez, Brayan Landaverde (Darwin Ceren 73rd), Jairo Henriquez, Joaquin Rivas (Christian Sorto 65th), Enrico Dueñas (Marvin Monterrosa 73rd)

Subs not used: Kevin Carabantes, Edgar Alguera, Eduardo Vigil, Kevin Reyes, Melvin Cartagena, Pablo Batuta, Miguel Lemus

Booked: None

Jamaica — Andre Blake, Kemar Lawrence, Damion Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Oniel Fisher, Je-Vaughn Watson (Devon Williams 63rd), Anthony Grant (Ravel Morrison 63rd), Bobby Reid (Cory Burke 63rd), Leon Bailey (Liam Moore 89th), Kemar Roofe (Michail Antonio 74th), Shamar Nicholson

Subs not used: Dwayne Miller, Jeadine White, Gregory Leigh, Alvas Powell, Javain Brown, Junior Flemmings, Lamar Walker

Booked: Grant (42nd), Bailey (48th)

Referee: José Raúl Torres (Puerto Rico)

Assistant referees: Jairo Morales García (Puerto Rico), Walter Rodríguez (Dominican Republic)

Fourth official: William Anderson (Puerto Rico)

Match commissary: Joseph Ramirez

El Salvador............ 1

Roldan (90th)

Jamaica............... 1

Antonio (82nd)