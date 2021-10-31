'I've improved!'

Veteran Paul “Tegat” Davis says he is a better coach now than when he coached at Arnett Gardens between 2010 and 2012.

The former Jamaica striker says he is eyeing silverware with the former champions, who last won the last of their five Premier League titles in the 2016-17 season.

Davis, who was at the St Ann-based Mt Pleasant Football Academy for the last four years, serving two stints as head coach before he was removed early in the just completed 2020-21 season, is set to take over at Arnett Gardens tomorrow after he was appointed last week.

The St James man will replace Alex Thomas, who resigned just under a week ago before Davis' appointment. Davis said while he is better equipped now to take over the job, he admitted there would be some challenges.

“I think I have improved in many ways, mentally and otherwise,” he told the Jamaica Observer over the weekend.

“I am getting there, I can structure the team better...I have learned a lot from other coaches I have worked with, from the courses that I have been to; paying close attention to the game and listening to coaches' interviews and even the players' as well,” Davis added.

He said local coaches were also sharing tips among each other.

“I am in a group with a lot of coaches and we share our views and it helps you a lot. In the past coaches would not share, but that has broken down and in this group, coaches share freely and its helping others,” Davis noted.

Taking over an Arnett Gardens team that the management said would focus on youth development will take some adjustment, said Davis, who has coached at a number of other teams including Montego Bay United.

“It's going to be a challenge by first getting to know the players and the 2021-22 league starts in a month, so it will take a little catching up...and I cannot try to change too much too soon. I have to take my time and see who can play in the best position for them,” he stated.

Davis to aspire to win titles while developing young players should not be impossible. He noted that Arnett would also be looking out for new players to add to the rotation.

“Definitely, you would try to get new players if they are available, but the club right now they are going with youths and trying to build, but I want to win the Premier League with Arnett Gardens while building,” he said.

Davis will have his work cut out for him as Arnett Gardens won just two of their 10 regular season games in the shortened season and failed to get past the first round.

While he did not last long in the hot seat at Mt Pleasant, Davis said the last season was a good one.

“It was a good season, short and nice and the teams came out and played some good football, nevertheless some teams struggled, but even Tivoli Gardens who started slowly but then rose to the occasion, so it was a good season,” he ended.