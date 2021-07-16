'Tegat' latest of three Premier League coaches axed since the start of season

Jamaica Premier League outfit Mount Pleasant Football Academy is the latest of three clubs to have parted ways with their coaches after only three games played thus far this season.

Late Wednesday night, Paul “Tegat” Davis, coach at Mount Pleasant FA, was the latest to be separated from his job.

News came by way of a release from the club explaining that Davis would no longer be in charge and that Technical Director Walter Downes “will take charge of the team with immediate effect”.

“Mount Pleasant Football Academy wishes to announce the departure of Coach Paul Davis and his technical team. Mount Pleasant Football Academy takes this opportunity to thank Coach Paul Davis and his staff for the leadership of our senior team's technical programme over the past four seasons. As a club we are forever grateful to him and his team for their service and wish them well in all future endeavours,” the release read.

Also in the release, the club pointed to the fact that they have been able to promote Academy players to the first team in the time that they have been in the top flight.

“The club remains strong and resolute in attaining its sporting and community development goals as we move forward into what will be a new and exciting chapter and pivot towards a new era of growth.

“The successful introduction of six students from the Academy into the senior programme, the development of our financial model and the further commercialisation and growth of our brand are all actions we are proud of.”

Dunbeholden FC were the first team to announce a separation with their Head Coach Curtis Hamilton just days after they suffered their second defeat of the season. Harold Thomas was brought in to replace Hamilton and this coincided with a 1-0 win for the St Catherine-based team over the previously unbeaten Cavalier FC last weekend.

The official reason given for the departure of Hamilton was that he had other commitments which afforded him less than enough time to remain in the job.

News then broke on Wednesday that Molynes United had brought in former Waterhouse FC Coach Anthony Patrick. Officials from Molynes have denied that they have parted ways with Technical Director/Head Coach Calvert Fitzgerald, who had been brought in midway their tumultuous first season in the league before it got cancelled. Instead, they are insisting that Patrick has been added to the coaching staff as Head Coach to assist with the struggling outfit. Whatever the case may be at the moment, it is unlikely that Fitzgerald will be the man on the sidelines barking out orders this weekend.

Molynes have picked up just one point from their first two games of the season, having rested in match week two and face Mount Pleasant at UWI on Sunday.