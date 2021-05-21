'There was no doubt about getting the win,' says showboating Watson

AFTER winning silver in the 100m on day three of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, Antonio Watson of Petersfield High returned to challenge for gold in his favourite event, the 200m, on the final day on Champs 2021.

A sluggish start in the 100m had probably cost him first place as the fast-starting Sachin Dennis of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) had snatched the gold medal in that final.

After a similarly sluggish start in the 200m it seemed as if Watson would be in for another second-place finish. That was until he came off the turn and exploded down the straightaway to storm pass Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen High and win the third 200m gold medal of his Champs career.

After winning gold in his final race at Champs, Watson explained the slow start.

“Out there in the 200m, it wasn't about getting left in the blocks. I was feeling a little pain so coach said, 'Just go out there cautious and make sure you get the win,' – and that's what I did,” he said.

The confident Watson said the result of the race was never in any doubt whatsoever, it was just a matter of how fast he would go on the day.

“Well, it was no doubt about coming out here and getting the win, it was more doubt about what time would I run. So, no matter what happened in the straight I just kept my head on my body and just run,” he noted.

Needless to say, the 19-year-old was delighted to close his Champs career in style.

“I am very happy; it's my third 200m title at boys' and girls' Champs. I am just proud of myself right now.”

Watson's attention will now turn to the National Championships as he looks to earn a spot on Jamaica's Olympic team to the Tokyo Games.

“I am hoping to go to the Olympic Trials to see if I can cement a spot on the team for the Olympic Games,” he stated.

The 2017 World Youth 400m champion is confident that he can work his way into the team next month.

“At this point I see myself in a really good spot to make the team. I just have to go home, get some rest and then start the work again,” he asserted.

As to the event that he will contest at trials, that is yet to be decided.

“That's coach's decision. I am just the guy that is going out there to run,” he said.

Despite running a personal best in the 400m earlier this season, Watson maintains that the half lap event remains his favourite.

“Every time I am asked this question I always tell them, the 200m is my favourite event.”

