'There was no doubt about getting the win,' says showboating Watson

'There was no doubt about getting the win,' says showboating WatsonFriday, May 21, 2021
|
AFTER winning silver in the 100m on day three of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, Antonio Watson of Petersfield High returned to challenge for gold in his favourite event, the 200m, on the final day on Champs 2021.
A sluggish start in the 100m had probably cost him first place as the fast-starting Sachin Dennis of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) had snatched the gold medal in that final.
After a similarly sluggish start in the 200m it seemed as if Watson would be in for another second-place finish. That was until he came off the turn and exploded down the straightaway to storm pass Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen High and win the third 200m gold medal of his Champs career.
After winning gold in his final race at Champs, Watson explained the slow start.
“Out there in the 200m, it wasn't about getting left in the blocks. I was feeling a little pain so coach said, 'Just go out there cautious and make sure you get the win,' – and that's what I did,” he said.
The confident Watson said the result of the race was never in any doubt whatsoever, it was just a matter of how fast he would go on the day.
“Well, it was no doubt about coming out here and getting the win, it was more doubt about what time would I run. So, no matter what happened in the straight I just kept my head on my body and just run,” he noted.
Needless to say, the 19-year-old was delighted to close his Champs career in style.
“I am very happy; it's my third 200m title at boys' and girls' Champs. I am just proud of myself right now.”
Watson's attention will now turn to the National Championships as he looks to earn a spot on Jamaica's Olympic team to the Tokyo Games.
“I am hoping to go to the Olympic Trials to see if I can cement a spot on the team for the Olympic Games,” he stated.
The 2017 World Youth 400m champion is confident that he can work his way into the team next month.
“At this point I see myself in a really good spot to make the team. I just have to go home, get some rest and then start the work again,” he asserted.
As to the event that he will contest at trials, that is yet to be decided.
“That's coach's decision. I am just the guy that is going out there to run,” he said.
Despite running a personal best in the 400m earlier this season, Watson maintains that the half lap event remains his favourite.
“Every time I am asked this question I always tell them, the 200m is my favourite event.”
— Dwayne Richards
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy