'Things are going good for Friday's game,' says Gordon

ORLANDO, USA — Jamaica's Reggae Boyz have started preparation for their Concacaf Gold Cup game against Guadeloupe here on Friday with a couple of sessions focused on the tactical aspects at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

“Yesterday [Tuesday] we went out with the guys who did not play for the 90 [minutes] and we gave them some physical work. We also worked on a little tactical session for the game Friday,” said Assistant Coach Merron Gordon.

In an early morning session yesterday, the Boyz upped the tempo on the tactical front, a session that was deemed to have been “very good”.

“Today we worked on a few tactical stuff and they [players] reacted well, so we hope to do well on Friday,” Gordon said.

With a 2-0 victory over Suriname in the first match of Group C at Exploria Stadium to get the campaign off and running, the Boyz will now turn their attention to French-speaking Guadeloupe who lost 1-3 to Costa Rica in Monday's double-header.

The Jamaica versus Guadeloupe match kicks off at 6:30 pm (5:30 pm Jamaica time).

But while the Boyz, on paper, should register their second win, Gordon and his team will respect all opponents irrespective of pedigree and reputation.

“As I always say, all the teams at the Gold Cup are good; everybody is getting better and everybody is recruiting…we saw them the other day and we saw some strong points, and we saw some weaknesses too, so we are going to try and exploit those. Hopefully, we will come out on top,” he noted.

Gordon said while a few players are nursing minor knocks coming out of the last game, the medical team is working to have those players to full fitness ahead of Friday's kick-off.

“Things are going good… the trainers, physios, masseurs are doing a lot of recovery work for those players who wanted extra recovery.

“Nothing major, a couple of bruises here and there…the medical team is working, and they are fixing everything,” Gordon ended.

— Sean Williams