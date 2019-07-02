PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — They might not be pleasing to the eye, but they are certainly getting the desired results, and that is the most important factor as far as the Reggae Boyz aggregation is concerned.

On Sunday they ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win over Panama to advance to tomorrow's semi-final against hosts USA in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Tournaments are not about performing well every game, they are about grinding out results in tough games, tough conditions and you have to find a way to get the result and we did that today,” goalkeeper coach Warren Barrett told the media at game's end.

Senior player Shaun Francis concurred.

“First of all, you have to give credit to the Panama team. I think that's the toughest team we have played so far. It wasn't our best game, but an ugly win is always better than a pretty loss and we can look back and say we've moved on to the semi-finals and this is the goal that we were working for, one game at a time,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Jamaica struggled to connect on their passes for most of the game, especially in the first half, but gained the go-ahead goal under fortunate circumstances when Michael Murillo handled a ball while challenging Darren Mattocks to an aerial delivery from Leon Bailey.

Mattocks demanded the ball and made no mistake from the 12-yard penalty spot.

“Another step forward, but to God be the glory, great things He has done and continues to do,” exclaimed Barrett, captain of the 1998 Reggae Boyz World Cup team.

“Tough game, we didn't have a lot of possession, but it is something that we spoke about in our team meetings that we need to enjoy both sides of the game – when we have possession of the ball and also when we are not in possession of the ball.

“That was one of the strong points that brought us to the final in 2017 and we need to refine that part of our game, and we saw that today (Sunday). We saw the resilience, the fight, as things weren't going well offensively, especially in the first half.

“In the second half we got into the game some more, we got some breaks on the counter, but unfortunately we didn't convert any of those chances, but defensively we were pretty much satisfied, especially with the second 45 minutes. I thought we really defended stoutly and we didn't allow them any clear-cut opportunities, so from that aspect we are pleased,” ended Barrett.

Sunday's win was Jamaica's first in 10 years, and third overall in 17 contests against the Central Americans. Jamaica had lost four of the last six.

But all that matters for little, as far as Francis is concerned.

“We are in the semi-finals with a game against the USA coming up, so we have to make sure we go back to the drawing board, look at what we can adjust, look at what we need to work on and come ready on Wednesday.”

When quizzed about the team's lack of fluidity, and consistency in the four games played so far, Francis thought that an all-round eye-catching performance was in the making.

“I don't think it is inconsistency, I just think we haven't hit our peak form as yet. We show it in spurts, but still I think we still have the capability of producing a complete, comprehensive performance and I think it is there and it is coming, and you never know, we might see it in the US game.

“Football is a funny sport, it is not something that you can dominate for 90 minutes… you'll have the ball at some points and at others you don't have the ball, so in different situations you have to see what you have to do to accomplish the goal and I think that's what we did.”

The Boyz will have a quick turn-around when they face the USA tomorrow inside the Nissan Stadium in Nashville. They were scheduled to travel down from Philadelphia yesterday afternoon and Francis believes that the support staff has done a great job to get the players refreshed during the short time between games.

“Overall, I think we are doing a good job in terms of recovery; after games players do ice baths and other recovery measures, massages, other treatments and, most important, players are making sure they get enough rest, which is what we need, especially with quick turnarounds, players need as much rest as possible and that's the main thing.”

Beaten finalists for the last two editions, Francis said they will not be satisfied until they win it all in Chicago next Sunday.

“We are not satisfied, because even if we make it to the final that's not good enough, because the team has been to the last two finals and we are trying to make it there again, but we still need to put the icing on the cake and win the championship,” Francis ended.