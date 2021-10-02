'We achieved what we wanted to achieve,' says Cavalier TD

Cavalier Football Club was prepared to go all the way to penalty kicks to earn their spot in the final of the Jamaica Premier League.

So says Technical Director Rudolph Speid after a dramatic penalty save from goalkeeper Jeadine White in the 83rd minute of the game against Tivoli Gardens Football Club in their return-leg semi-final catapulted them into the final.

“We were preparing for it. About two months now we started taking penalties every day. We know that is one way to lose games, so we were just preparing for any eventuality,” Speid revealed in a post-match interview.

The game plan against Tivoli Gardens was to try and double their advantage after they took a 1-0 lead into the match from the first leg, but when that failed to materialise, they switched to plan B which was to protect their slender lead.

“We wanted to score the first goal, but Tivoli was pressing us. We didn't get into our passing game but the truth is, we knew that if we didn't concede we would have won the [tie]. So we concentrated on that more than anything else.”

Speid had made the tactical decision to go with his fastest player, Collin Anderson, from the start, rather than bring him on, as he did in the first leg, which had worked to perfection.

“What we wanted to do was to get Tivoli to back up because they know of his pace and they know that he had hurt them before, but Tivoli didn't back up, they just kept coming and coming and coming.

“We were hoping to get one of those breaks. We got a couple look-ins against their goalkeeper, but it didn't happen for us. So we just relied on our defence to carry us home.”

Having made the final, Cavalier have now checked all the preseason boxes and will go into the final with the desire to put the cherry on the top of their cake.

“We achieved what we wanted to achieve. First was to be one of the two teams representing Jamaica in the CFU [Caribbean Football Union] and Concacaf Leagues. That is good for us, the development of the boys, that is foremost. But now we are in the final, we have to try and win it.”

Victory over Waterhouse Football Club would earn Cavalier their second title in the club's history, the first of which came 40 years ago in 1981.

— Dwayne Richards