'We believed in ourselves,' says elated Speid

CAVALIER Football Club claimed only their second Jamaica Premier League title in their history with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Waterhouse Football Club, following a 1-1 regulation and extra-time draw at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at the UWI, Mona, yesterday.

The win ended a 40-year drought by the black-and-white-clad team who fielded a team of young players who defied all the odds to come away with victory against Waterhouse as they competed with 10 players for most of the game.

Cavalier's Technical Director Rudolph Speid had promised before the game that his team would be ready, and so they proved to be in a game that required them to dig deep against an unrelenting opposition.

For Speid, his team could not have come up against better opponents in the final as he rated his chances of getting the better of the Drewsland team highly.

“First of all, if you look at the meetings between both clubs over the last three years, we have the better head-to-head results. It's a club that we know well and their style actually suits how we play,” he explained.

Speid dedicated the win to two of the legends of the club, their founder Leighton Duncan and a player who died recently.

“We want to dedicate the victory to William 'Roy' Welch, who died a couple of weeks ago, and to Leighton Duncan who won the first title we have ever won at the Premier League level,” Speid said.

Cavalier took the lead through Jamoi Topey in the 17th minute and then found themselves with a one-man advantage a minute later when Waterhouse Captain Nicholy Finlayson was shown a red card by Referee Oshane Nation.

Cavalier would have thought they were going to win the game in regulation time but Waterhouse came up with the equaliser in the final minute of added time at the end of the game when Damion Binns converted from the penalty spot.

Some of their players were visibly upset at the final whistle and Speid admitted that he had to work on the mental side of the players during the short break.

“One of the players was crying and I told him that 'What you need to do is stop crying because you are losing energy.' I had to refocus them and say we are still in it.”

But Cavalier were relying on their goalkeeper, Reggae Boy Jeadine White, to pull them through the penalty shoot-out, Speid revealed.

“Since the play-offs we have been practising penalties because we knew that it could come down to this, and we wanted to be on top of our game. Jeadine White, a much-maligned goalkeeper, you can see his growth. He made some fine saves and then he came up trumps for us for the penalty shoot-out.”

Despite coming under tremendous pressure before conceding the very late equaliser, Speid said that the belief was always in the camp that they could get over the line.

“We believed in ourselves. If you notice, that pressure that they had on us to score that goal, once the extra time started that pressure wasn't there anymore. We adjusted our team and we are the ones who started to bring the fight. So, there was some anxious moments, but we knew that if it went to penalty, we not worried.”

The two penalty saves by White in the shoot-out proved that the faith put in him was not misplaced as his burgeoning reputation as a penalty shot-stopper continues to grow.