'We can qualify for World Cup'

For Vinimore “Vin” Blaine, the sky is the limit as he returns to lead his Reggae Girlz on yet another familiar course — the quest for World Cup qualification.

The veteran coach, who has come close on a few occasions to navigating Jamaica's female footballers to the Holy Grail on earlier stints, is determined to go one better this time around.

In fact, he has boldly declared: “I know we can qualify for the World Cup.”

There was a time when a statement like that would be laughed at, but with Jamaica's historic qualification to France 2019, all, and anything, is possible.

The American-based Hue Menzies has the distinction of leading the successful 2019 quest.

Blaine, who has done outstanding foundational work on building out the women's programme, looks to achieving the great repeat as the Girlz change gears with Australia/New Zealand 2023 in mind.

That journey starts in February with a qualification phase for the Concacaf Women's Championship slated for 2022. Thirty nations, placed in six groups of five, will battle for six spots, with the winner of each advancing to the final competition. The USA and Canada, the top-seeded teams, earned byes to the eight-team tournament.

The Girlz will have Bermuda, Cayman, Grenada, and the Dominican Republic in their qualifying round group.

“Our aim is to go to Australia and New Zealand, and if I wasn't focused that way, then I shouldn't be here. But, in saying that, I must take it step by step and I cannot overlook Bermuda, Cayman, Grenada, and Dom Rep as my first goal is to get by them,” Blaine said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to get through the first round of the qualifiers…in my coaching and approach, I am preparing them for the second round. If I prepare them for the second round, that means they will be good enough to get through the first round,” he added.

One of the first missions for Blaine as he charts the path forward is to connect and, in some cases, reconnect with the players — some of whom he recruited prior to the Menzies era and others who are “new” to him.

“My thing now is to earn their respect that I am capable of taking them to the World Cup. I must get to know them. I know I will earn their respect,” said the veteran coach.

The Jamaican Blaine, who left a position as director of football and coaching education with the US Virgin Island FA to take up the Girlz job, has hit the ground running in reaching out to players and crafting a plan to improve the quality of play.

Blaine has identified a few areas that require immediate corrective surgery.

“If I was to criticise the past coaching staff, I would say that our girls were not playing well defensively, but this has nothing to do with the individual players, and I want to make that clear, but that is one of the first areas I want to shore up.

“Also, I think if we could improve our speed of play and reading of the game in different areas of the field,” he added.

Already, the former Harbour View man has started to move ideas around in the lead-up to February's start to the qualifying round. Among the plans is a pre-tournament camp which is already taking shape.

“Based on the playing schedule of the Girlz, I know that the English-based players won't be able to come [in camp] before the 14th. I wanted the other players who are not involved in games to arrive on the 10th and then we could start a training camp on the 11th,” Blaine noted.

During Hue Menzies leadership and the consequent appointment of Hubert Busby after the former's departure, Alacran Group, the Bob Marley Foundation, and its principal Cedella Marley remained very involved in working with Girlz.

According to Jamaica Football Federation General Secretary Dalton Wint, those collaborations are expected to continue.

“I can't foresee that not continuing with having a new coach as it's the federation that decides who is the coach,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Blaine said yesterday that he had no issue with the outside benefactors of the Girlz programme. “I have no issue with that and it never came up in my discussions with the general secretary,” he said. Blaine, who has been retained on an interim basis, following the removal of Busby due to a sex scandal emerging from his time as coach of Vancouver Whitecaps women's team, says he would consider taking up the position on a more permanent basis if asked.

“If the federation sees it fit for me to go forward, then I will be here; I left a job to come here. Also, if the federation sees it fit depending on my successes or the lack thereof, that's it,” he ended.