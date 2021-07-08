'We could have won the game from the first half,' laments Cavalier's Lalor

Cavalier FC were left cursing their luck after they let slip the opportunity to take sole leadership of the Jamaica Premier League following their 1-1 draw with Harbour View FC at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at UWI on Monday.

The draw, along with their win in match week one, means they now have four points after two of 12 first-round games.

A beautiful lobbed pass by Nickache Murray into the path of Bryan English saw the former Harbour View player improvise acrobatically to lob the Harbour View custodian, Tafari Chambers, and give his team the lead after just 13 minutes.

But a host of squandered opportunities, the easiest of which fell to Captain Kamoy Simpson late in the match, meant that Cavalier left the venue with a single point after Oquassa Chong had equalised for Harbour View in the 59th minute.

“Faulty shooting let us down today. So, for us we have to really look back at what the youngsters are doing when we leave them, when they go home, what are they doing,” said a disappointed David Lalor, assistant coach of Cavalier.

“For us, to me, we have lost a game, we have lost two points. Not taking anything away from the Harbour View team, they came back second half and they really ran at us…but again we got a lot of chances in the second half, some empty goals, we failed to put them away and the game ended in a one all draw,” he continued.

While espousing the virtue of patience, Lalor insisted that his players should have done a better job.

“We really have to be a little more patient with them still. I am not taking anything away from the Harbour View team, but I believe we could have done better,” he noted.

Lalor admitted that Harbour View had been a tougher challenge than their match day one opponents.

“This Harbour View team is a stronger team from the Humble Lions team that we played against. A youthful team, just like our team, so I believe it was a fair matchup in terms of youthfulness and youthful exuberance, but at the end of the day we got a lot of chances and opportunities.

“We should have put this game away. First half and in the second half, the captain got a nice easy goal and failed to put it away.”

But with a lot of time left to go in the season, Lalor believes that his team will get a lot better.

“We can get much better. These are youngsters and we just have to do a little more work with them. The work that we have ahead of us is more head than just football, so we will just work on that for the rest of the season.

“For us it is just to work on the mental side of the football with these youngsters, work on the discipline also, because I think the discipline played a big role in us drawing the game today,” he stated.

Lalor believes the game should have been decided from the first half and that the ease of success in the first match may have affected the players performance against Harbour View.

“We could have won the game from first half with a little bit more patience and a little more discipline. The guys were getting excited. They played the first game and they felt good about it. Come the second game I think they went to individualistic for this particular game and so we ended up with this draw.

“We could have done better…we could have easily gone three goals up from the first half, so I wouldn't say it was harder than the first game, it was really about execution, this game. We just failed to execute right in this particular game and so we ended up with a draw,” he reasoned.

Goalscoring will be the focus at training before match day three at the weekend, promised Lalor.

“What we have to work on at the end of the day is finishing. We have to work on these youngsters, composure in front of goal and finishing. We have to do some more work in the department.”

Cavalier will next face the struggling Dunbeholden FC who have lost both of their games so far this season.