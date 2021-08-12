'We had to dig in,' says Mount Pleasant's McCalla

In a game of fine margins, contenders Mount Pleasant FA were able to eek out a narrow 1-0 win over Portmore United as they crept up the tables on the defending champions.

The win puts Mount Pleasant one spot and two points behind the former league leaders, who have now slipped one place to second in the league, following the playing of all the games in match week seven.

Mount Pleasant stand-in Captain Sue-Lae McCalla, who took over the captain's armband when regular captain Ladale Richie got injured early in the second half, had a dominant performance for his team in midfield and was duly named man-of-the-match.

For McCalla, it was about putting in the hard yards to come away with the victory against a very good Portmore United team.

“It was a tough game, I had to cover a lot of ground and Portmore move the ball very well, so we had to keep up with the ball and just do the work,” he stated.

The midfielder said that having seen the results from the day before, his team was fully motivated to go after the win on Sunday.

“We saw the results from Saturday, so we knew we had to dig in to get these three points and we were very motivated to come out and get these three points.”

Third place is the highest Mount Pleasant has been in the league since the early weeks of the season, but the former Portmore United player who got one over on his former club, said that there has been no disappointment with how the season has gone so far and insisted that the success of blooding young players is something that they can be proud of.

“There is no disappointment. As you can see some academy players are coming up in the team, so we work them in and try to get them up to par and they are performing very well,” McCalla said.

He said that they are now fixing the problems that plagued them at the start of the season as they hunt a spot in the top two at the end of the regular season.

“We know where we were going wrong at the start of the season, so we are trying to build and trying to fix our mistakes that we have been making.”

A spot in the top two means avoiding playing games in the quarterfinal round, in a compact and frenetic season.

— Dwayne Richards