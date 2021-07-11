'We have to produce'

ORLANDO, USA — Reggae Boyz Captain Andre Blake sounded a gentle, but poignant warning to his teammates that success at the Concacaf Gold Cup and beyond will require more than just talent.

The Philadelphia Union goalkeeper says while it's obvious that the Jamaica squad is blessed with varying degrees of individual ability, it will take significantly more hard work if the team is to make its true mark on the ongoing Gold Cup.

The Boyz, who kickstart their campaign against Suriname at Exploria Stadium here tomorrow, have seen a recent influx of fresh British-born talent, a move which is expected to make competing for starting places a potentially captivating sideshow.

Blake, a veteran of the Boyz and regular campaigner at the Gold Cup, welcomes the new arrivals with open arms, but not without words of caution.

“It's good competition, and it's like we can start anybody and get the results, but the quality of the group does not guarantee success [as] we have to go out there and work,” he charged.

Blake, 30, said having all-round quality is a good problem for a coach to have, but warned against complacency.

“That can be tricky as well, knowing that this is the best team and if you let your guard down you could be in for a [rude] awakening,” he said.

The highly regarded goalkeeper, who has been adjudged one of Concacaf's best, conceded that he has a role to play in ensuring that his team does not become one blessed with talent, yet devoid of purpose.

“And that's part of my job, and the job of the coaching staff, to make sure the players are reminded that it's not all about talent but going out there and do the hard work.

“When you have talent you can go out there and depend on the talent and not realise you have to put in the hard work,” Blake noted.

In a one-week training camp prior to yesterday's official start to the biennial tournament, the Boyz skipper gave a passing grade to how things have progressed to this point.

“It's a work in progress, and we have some new additions and it's my first time with some of them…we will see how quickly we can get everybody on the same page and gel as we move forward.

“It has been good so far and the guys are happy [and] the mood in the camp has been very good…we are just looking forward to the opening game,” he stated.

Blake, like many other team veterans, is happy to be returning to the fold after missing out on a few recent assignments.

“I am excited to be back as we always want to play for our country, we always want to represent ourselves and our families and the fans in the best way possible,” he said.

Blake, who kept goal at youth level for Harbour View FC of Jamaica, said he was pleased that the players and the Jamaica Football Federation were able to agree to terms after an ugly and protracted public spat over remuneration and terms of work.

“I am happy that we were able to figure something out sooner than later, and the full focus is now on us to go out there and do everything possible to get some results and make the country proud,” he said.

The Gold Cup veteran says he and his teammates are looking forward to putting on a good show in a pandemic era of sports. “It's [this tournament compared to others] a little different as we are still in the middle of the pandemic, but it is what it is and we have to just continue to abide by the protocols, the rules and regulations…we have to try our best to stay healthy and give ourselves the best chance to do well,” Blake asserted.

He was sympathetic towards the fate of Curacao, who had to withdraw from the Gold Cup due to numerous COVID-19 positive results involving players and staff.

“It's very unfortunate for Curacao…this [virus] is not something you can see and avoid because you can still follow all the protocols and still pick up the virus, so it's just something that you have to be careful about and hope for the best,” Blake ended.

Curacao's place in Group A will be taken by Guatemala, who had the best statistics of the non-qualifiers from the preliminary tournament, which promoted the final three teams to the 16-team group stage.

Jamaica will contest Group C with Suriname, Costa Rica and Guadeloupe.

Squad — Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Dennis Taylor (Humble Lion), Dillon Barnes (Queens Park Rangers); Defenders: Michael Hector (Fulham), Amari'i Bell (Luton Town), Alvas Powell (Philadelphia Union), Liam Moore (Reading), Oniel Fisher (LA Galaxy), Damion Lowe (Al-Ittihad), Adrian Mariappa (Bristol City), Kemar Lawrence (Toronto FC); Midfielders: Lamar Walker (Miami FC), Blair Turgott (Östersund), Daniel Johnson (Preston North End), Ravel Morrison (Unattached), Tyreek Magee (Eupen), Devon Williams (Miami FC); Forwards: Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen), Cory Burke (Philadelphia Union), Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham), Shamar Nicholson (Charleroi), Junior Flemmings (Birmingham Legion), Andre Gray (Watford)