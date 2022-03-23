Jamaica men's football interim Head Coach Paul Hall insists he has no room for uncommitted players as the Reggae Boyz look to close out their failed World Cup 2022 qualifying bid with a blended squad of seasoned and inexperienced players.

Some high-profile and other notable names were missing as the squad was confirmed for home matches against El Salvador and Honduras on March 24 and 30, respectively, and away to Canada on March 27.

“Personally, I feel some of the reasons given by players for pulling out are disappointing,” Hall said when asked about some of the absent players during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

“This is about commitment, and I don't want to go into the whole individual reasons but some reasons from some players have been disappointing,” the former Reggae Boyz forward continued.

“We can only move forward with those who want to help us and who want to be here. Let me be clear, we need to be committed as individuals and as a group if we are going to start achieving things… we have to put Jamaica first, and that is key. I will not [rely] on anybody who doesn't want to put Jamaica first,” Hall passionately told journalists.

The Jamaicans are seventh in the eight-team Concacaf final-round qualifying with seven points from 11 matches, with Hall seeking his first win since taking over from Theodore Whitmore late last year.

El Salvador are sixth with nine points.

Unbeaten Canada lead the table with 25 points, ahead of United States (21), Mexico (21), Panama (17) and Costa Rica (16). Honduras, with three points, are in last place.

While expressing the desire to end the campaign on a high, Hall said succession planning in preparing for competitions this year — including the Concacaf Nations League — is important.

“It's important we finish these three games on a positive note,” the Boyz coach said.

“I want you to see a group that's together, I want you to see a group that's happy to be in front of the [home] fans. I want to see a really good performance for the fans, then going forward we look to build on that.

“We have to look at the future, we have to look at youngsters who will be here [in the senior set-up] in a few years' time. We have to look at the strategy to bring some of those young, outstanding schoolboys, Under-23 and Under-24 players and really look to grow with them and set a foundation for the future. I hope these young players come in and show what I saw in them,” he explained.

Hall, who in the past has expressed interest in taking up the head coach job on a long-term arrangement, told journalists he has not wavered from that position. He added that the Jamaica Football Federation has to focus more on grass-roots programmes and widespread development rather than take short-term shots at qualifying during each World Cup cycle.

“I have to lay the foundation for whoever it is that comes in and takes that [full-time] job. I would love to take that job; it's a dream for me. I'm putting things in place for the long term.

“Regardless of what the results are there is a big job that needs to be done. You have to draw a line in the sand. You cannot do the same thing we've been doing over the years,” he said.

Jamaica squad vs El Salvador — Andre Blake, Dillon Barnes, Amal Knight, Damion Lowe, Richard King, Adrian Mariappa, Javain Brown, Gregory Leigh, Alex Marshall, Jamoi Topey, Demar Rose, Ravel Morrison, Nicholas Nelson, Christopher Pearson, Ricardo Thomas, Daniel Green, Tarick Ximines, Atapharoy Bygrave, Leon Bailey, Andre Gray, Devon Williams, Lamar Walker.