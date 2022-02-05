'We have work to do,' declares Cavalier's Lalor

After three matchdays, champions Cavalier FC have had a less than auspicious start to their title defence of the Jamaica Premier League.

Following a dramatic 2-1 win over Arnett Gardens in their first match of the season, which included a stoppage time winner, they have lost their next two games by a combined score of 4-0.

A 0-3 loss to last season's losing finalists Waterhouse FC was followed by a 0-1 loss to Portmore United on Sunday, relegating them to ninth place in the table.

Cavalier created enough chances during the course of the 90 minutes to win the match, but their profligacy in front of goal cost them all three points as they fell victim to a first-half Demar Rose goal.

Assistant Coach David Lalor has acknowledged that missing so many chances had definitely cost his team the game.

“From the first half we couldn't have wanted it any easier. We couldn't have wanted an easier game in terms of the opportunities we got to score. When you muff those scoring chances, you'll end up getting this kind of result,” he admitted.

Shaniel Thomas could have earned a point for his team but missed an easy header at the back post in added time at the end of the game.

“Even at the last minute of the game, we got an easy got to score and still couldn't finish, so we know we have work to do. We have our work cut out. Finishing is the problem, so we have to work on finishing,” he continued.

Lalor thought that his team had a fairly good first half, but things fell apart in the second stanza of the match which made it difficult for a comeback.

“The first half I think we did better in terms of moving the ball around. I think we lost focus in the second half, hence Portmore had an ascendency and kept the ball more. But I think they did what we wanted them to do in the first half, but in terms of the end result I think it was poor,” he said.

Lalor intends to make the adjustments to the training programme to fix the issues in front of goal ahead of their next game which is against Humble Lion on Monday.

“The reality is that we have to adjust our training session in regards to our finishing and that's what we will be working on going forward.

“If you can't get the ball in the net, you won't get the result, (so) we just have to work on that. We will continue to work on the possession game also, for them to be moving around the ball in transition.

“So, we have our work cut out,” he repeated.

Cavalier missed the likes of Jamoi Topey, Richard King and Bryan English, but Lalor refused to use that as an excuse for the loss on Sunday.

“When you have your senior players out (you) definitely get a different work rate on the field, but at the end of the day we could not say it's because they were out, why we ended up with this result. We have to say that finishing let us down today. If you don't score goals, you can't win games, that's just the reality of it,” he concluded.

Despite being in ninth place on three points, Cavalier are not very far from the top in a tightly bunched table as they are just three points behind third-place Dunbeholden FC.

— Dwayne Richards