'We let it slip,' admits Tivoli's Blake

Tivoli Gardens FC have only themselves to blame for not getting a direct spot in the semi-finals and avoiding the tricky quarter-final round of the Jamaica Premier League.

Like table-toppers Waterhouse FC, second-placed Tivoli went into match week 11 on 16 points, with the certain knowledge that one more win would see them avoid the quarter-finals and two extra games on the legs of their players.

Tivoli came up against a Molynes United team playing for nothing but pride, having been eliminated from play-off football on match week nine, but found their opponents tough nuts to crack.

In fact, Tivoli had to come from behind to earn a point in the game after Molynes United took the lead in the 79th minute through Tyrique Wilson. The response was swift from Tivoli as Stephen Barnett equalised just three minutes later, but there were no more goals for the West Kingston team who ended the regular season in fourth spot on 17 points.

Tivoli Gardens Assistant Coach Dwayne Blake admitted that the result went against the plans and desires of the club. “We are happy to still be in the competition, but our ambition was to advance automatically to the semi-finals,” he said.

“We knew what to expect in this game. We knew it wasn't going to be an easy game; we let it slip out of our own hands,” he added.

Blake identified the cause for the draw. “It's the same thing that has been haunting us since the start of the season, missed chances and decision-making in the final third. That is something that we have to work on going forward.”

A former member of the Harbour View backroom staff, Blake said that Tivoli were on their way to winning the league before it got cancelled last season and after a slow start to the 2020-2021 campaign, they are getting back to where they want to be.

“Last year, based on how we were playing we thought that we would have won, but now we came back this season and we picked up where we left off. We started off the season a little slowly, but we picked up in the middle of the season and now we are at the end,” he noted.

He is promising fireworks from his team when the play-offs get going.

“What we have to do is to continue to work hard and come whenever the quarter-finals start to play, then you will see a different Tivoli team coming out.”

Tivoli will play against Vere United in a two-way quarter-final play-off, starting this Saturday.

