'We planned it perfectly,' says Tivoli Gardens' Admiral Bailey

Tivoli Gardens Technical Director Glendon “Admiral” Bailey was spotted on the sidelines barking instructions during his team's 4-0 hammering of Vere United in the return leg of the Jamaica Premier League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

It was a rare sighting of Bailey on the bench but his presence helped his team to an aggregate victory, which propelled them to Saturday's semi-final against Cavalier.

Coach Phillip Williams has been the man in charge all season, so Bailey explained why it is that he decided to be on the sidelines for the key encounter.

“We have a capable head coach to get the job done, so I didn't see it necessary to be at all of the games. But it's crunch time now and we work together as a unit and as a team, so I just decided to come out now and show my presence and give him two voices, so to speak,” Bailey said.

Coming into the return leg evenly poised at 0-0, Bailey thought that his presence would provide the necessary support for Williams at the right moment.

“We did some work and we knew that the work would have paid off, but…with my experience and being at the club so long and as the technical director, the more voices the better. So, I decided to come and give the support that I think is needed to help to get the players going. But we always have confidence in our coach, that is why I wasn't at so many of the games.”

Bailey admitted that, while he expected Tivoli Gardens to win, the scoreline was as much a surprise to him as it was to the others.

“If I told you that we knew that we would have given them 4-0, then we would be telling a lie, but we knew we would have gotten some goals.”

Tivoli Gardens had remained below the radar for much of the season, but have started to shine towards the end of the regular season and into the play-offs, something for which Bailey takes some amount of credit.

“That is how we operate. It doesn't make sense to peak too early and then when you reach at this stage you start going down, so we planned it perfectly and started to move at the right time. We put things in place that I knew would have enabled us to move the way we are moving now.”

The long-time Tivoli Gardens man believes that the margin of victory will have a positive impact on the players and the club as a whole.

“This result will build up the club and players' confidence and let them know now that we can score goals. The way that we have been playing, we should have been scoring goals more frequently, but we weren't putting away most of our chances.

“We did a lot of background work on what we are supposed to do and it paid off. Being around the league as long as I have, I know at this stage what it takes to get going and to win, so that is why I decided to show my presence at the stadium to give them a lift.”

Bailey was happy for back-to-back clean sheets as they head into the semi-finals against Cavalier FC.

“We kept a clean sheet again, that's a very big plus, but it's still a work in progress because I saw things that need to be worked on, but I am very delighted.”