'We're no underdogs' — Manning's School

SAV-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Not that it makes a difference but the players on the Manning's School daCosta Cup team prefer to see themselves as “dark horses” for tomorrow's first-round Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Champions Cup game against defending champions Kingston College at the St Elizabeth Sports Complex.

Manning's School are one of the four unranked teams hoping to create an upset and advance to the semi-finals of the all-island competition set to be played on Saturday, and the players don't consider themselves to be “underdogs”.

The Everton Tomlinson-coached team is unbeaten all season with only draws against Rusea's High in the first round and Munro College in the quarter-final round to blot their record.

Their game will follow the opening encounter in a double-header between Dinthill Technical and St Andrew Technical, while at Stadium East Jamaica College face Garvey Maceo High and Clarendon College take on Charlie Smith.

Tomlinson, who took over the team this season, says he thinks the team is still to play its best football, despite its overall record so far.

“I am still awaiting their best performance. Based on what I know they can do and what we train for,” he told the Jamaica Observer on Monday. “They can play better and if they play their best against Kingston College they can win.”

Tomlinson said their preparation and approach to the game will not change from what they had been doing all season. “The boys have been able to maintain their focus and they have a positive attitude and I have them at a level right now where we expect good things from them,” he said.

— Paul Reid