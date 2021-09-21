THE pace of Mount Pleasant Football Academy's goalscoring train continued unabated on Saturday as Harbour View Football Club became the latest team to feel the wrath of their attacking prowess in the first leg of their quarter-finals in the Jamaica Premier League.

After stuttering along during the first half of the season, the Mount Pleasant attack has now banged in 11 goals in their last four games and certainly now look like a team capable of going all the way this term.

After withstanding a Harbour View barrage for the first 20 minutes or so, the team from St Ann went on the front foot and never looked back after they broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through a brilliant strike from young Devonte Campbell.

Their joint leading scorers, Kesslon Hall and Jourdain Fletcher who now have four goals each, also contributed goals. But their clean sheet was spoiled in the final minute of added time when Tyrese Williams pulled one back for the losers.

Technical Director Wally Downes was very pleased with how his players coped with the opening moments of the game.

“We did a good, professional job and I was proud of the performance. They were very, very energetic, very, very physical and challenged us for the first 15 minutes.

“We kept our composure, kept our professionalism and we played our game — and when that initial buzz of the game settled down I thought we played some very good football.”

Downes thinks his team is playing almost exactly the way that he wants them to, at the moment.

“I think we're on the front foot now. We got 100 per cent record of shots today — three on target, three goals. That's not going to last forever but I thought we made some good opportunities getting into the final third where, perhaps, our final ball just let us down a little bit.”

The offensive efforts of the team have been the focus in the last few games but Downes was pleased with the defensive rearguard in the early parts of the game.

“I was very pleased with the way that we composed ourselves after the way that they started really, really fast, the opposition.

“I thought it was going to be difficult for them to keep up that pressure for the whole 90 minutes but we had to stand firm for the first 20 minutes, and I was very proud of the way the boys did that.”

He did admit it was disappointing to not have left the game with a clean sheet ahead of the return leg on Wednesday.

“It would be great to come off with a clean sheet. We had [a] couple of young players blooding in there and we just lost our shape and allowed that guy [the] space to hit the ball. Great strike and they followed up and got the goal. It was disappointing, from my point of view, but it doesn't take away from a great victory,” he said.

Mount Pleasant are now unbeaten in their last four games, which includes three wins and a draw.