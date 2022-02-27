'We want to take this seriously,' says President's XI head coach

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Head Coach Rayon Griffith has underscored the importance of the four-day Cricket West Indies' President's XI match against England, stressing the fixture presented yet another opportunity for players to impress Test selectors.

A squad, led by resurgent Test gloveman Shane Dowrich, will take on England at Coolidge Cricket Ground from March 1-4 in the build-up to the three-Test series which bowls off here on March 8.

Griffith said he expected all players to take the fixture seriously, especially since many of them were already on the radar of West Indies selectors.

“It's a practice game but [because] we know it's a practice game, we're not just going to go out there to [let it] just be a practice game,” said the Guyanese.

“I think the guys are looking to make the West Indies team, they want to get performances out of the game and you have some of the players who are developing. So we're looking to bring our best when that day comes.”

The squad was chosen following the opening two rounds of the first-class championship, and represents several of the best performers who failed to make the Test squad.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes batsman Devon Thomas, who pummeled a hundred and two half-centuries in three innings, is part of the unit along with left-arm fast bowling all-rounder Raymon Reifer, who averaged 46 with the bat and snatched a six-wicket haul in his appearances for Barbados Pride.

Griffith said it was important all players tried to replicate their recent form.

“When I look back at the four-day I thought the guys that were selected in this President's XI team, I think you had a lot of performances from them,” he pointed out.

England, who underwent a full training session here Saturday, will be looking to maximise the outing, as it represents their only warm-up game ahead of the first Test at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

And Griffith believes this will provide the ultimate test of character for the President's XI.

“They have to take responsibility. You don't want to put everything down their throats,” he noted.

“You want to see them learn, you want to see them play situations and when the situation comes and it gets tough, that is where we want to tick those boxes.”