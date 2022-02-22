GOAL SHORTAGE HURTS

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada — While claiming the three points off Grenada in their second Concacaf Women's Championship qualifying game was important, Head Coach Vinimore “Vin” Blaine and his Reggae Girlz will have much to contemplate over the break, as the performance against a widely perceived lesser opposition left a lot to be desired.

In fact, Sunday's game was expected to be such a walkover that the only question, heading in, was how wide a margin the Girlz would win by. In the end, the substandard showing only saw them coming away with a 6-1 scoreline.

Rising star Jody Brown (41st and 5th) and Captain Khadija “Bunny” Shaw (45+4 and 90th) both had braces, with Tiffany Cameron (28th) and substitute Alika Keene (73rd) getting the others.

Still, the team which boasts 13 players with World Cup experience — 10 in the starting line-up — looked nothing of the sort, as they lacked proper organisation in defence and the middle of the park and also meekly surrendered possession at times.

On the the attacking front, Shaw, Trudi Carter and rising star Jody Brown not only struggled to break down the stacked Grenadian defensive line, but were also a bit too anxious to pile up the goals and that resulted in numerous squandered chances when they did manage to get inside the danger area.

Blaine, who was once at the helm of the Grenada Women's programme, welcomed the three points against his former team, but in the same breath rued the Girlz's subpar display against a team of mostly Under-20 players.

“This wasn't a performance I expected from us, to be honest. This wasn't a performance I expected from Grenada either, but the [Grenadian] girls have spirit playing at home and they brought in a couple players that weren't a part of the team in the 9-0 defeat against Dominican Republic and they brought in a keeper that prevented us.

“But I think that we came in a little bit complacent. We were forced into a few changes and had to bring in players, but I don't think the changes affected us much. What affected us was that we had couple players who were a little impatient in the way we wanted them to play,” Blaine told the Jamaica Observer in a post-game interview at the Kirani James National Stadium.

“But six goals in any game would have been good. So even though we never played up to our standard, six goals is good,” he noted.

Since being reappointed interim head coach with the aim of qualifying the Girlz for the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand next year, Blaine has stressed trying to assemble a formidable defensive line.

That also proved a sore point which burned to the core after conceding a 52nd-minute goal to Grenada's captain Roneisha Frank.

“That goal was scored because we didn't execute how we were supposed to. We have always talked about dropping off, and organisation, and so on, and again it didn't happen today (Sunday) and we gave up an unnecessary goal. We have always talked about holding a line, and if you notice these are new players in the defensive line and it affected us,” Blaine said.

“At half time I told them that we had to be disciplined because they (Grenada) were jamming up the middle, similar to what Bermuda did, but in Bermuda's game we were using the flanks, but a couple players were not giving me that. They were tucking in so we couldn't switch the ball so much, we were keeping the ball on one side and we never spread them enough and that is what cost us more goals,” he explained.

Though the win saw the Girlz again joining Dominican Republic on six points, but falling even farther behind on goal difference, 13 to nine, the general consensus remains that the race for Group C top spot, will be won by the Jamaicans.

And while that should be the case, the issue of efficient execution, particularly from a defensive standpoint, still needs to be resolved, if they are to achieve a second consecutive appearance at the global showpiece, as the final round of the Concacaf Women's Championship will see them dancing with more illustrious opponents in the United States and Canada.

Mexico, Costa Rica and Haiti are also expected to be a part of that party.

“A lot of things to fix as we look ahead,” Blaine admitted.

“But we have players coming in and it should also be noted that I never had the time to express and move the way we want to move with regards to preparation, so that is some of the things that caused the problem for us,” he added.

Those players to come in include Chelsea's Drew Spence, Liverpool's Jade Bailey and Paige Bailey-Gayle of Leicester City, who were awaiting documentation clearance.

The Girlz are scheduled to face Cayman Islands away on April 9, before hosting the Dominican Republic at the National Stadium three days later.

“Our first camp should be on April 4, so we have a lot of discussing to do because if we go to Cayman Islands on the 4th, then we will have at least five days of work where we could take our time to fix things instead of rushing in training,” Blaine ended.