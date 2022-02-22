'We were professional,' says Mount Pleasant's Downes

MOUNT Pleasant FA didn't need a second invitation to open up the gap on their nearest rivals Waterthouse FC after the second-placed team in the Jamaica Premier League dropped points for the second week in a row on Sunday.

Waterhouse lost last weekend and then drew 1-1 with Humble Lion in the first game on Sunday, presenting the team from St Ann with a chance to open the gap from one to three points and that they gratefully did — thrashing Molynes United 4-1.

For Technical Director Wally Downes it was a near-perfect performance from his team.

“I was very pleased with the performance. That's the first game this season where we have won both halves; that's a little thing of mine. I think if you have a good team and you can dominate, I like to win both halves.

“At 2-0 I said to the guys at half-time it's a very dangerous position. It's a good position to be in, but the next goal is critical. If the opposition gets it, they have some momentum and the team that's leading tend to come back a little bit. [That is] human nature. So, the third goal was critical. When we got the third goal I was happy,” he said.

Downes was delighted that all four goals came from different players on Sunday.

“It's excellent that you get different people in the box. I said last season that we didn't get enough people in the box, we didn't get enough quality play around the final third.

“We've worked very hard this week about play in and around the opposition's final third, and I think you can see with some of the play into the centre forward's feet…we were very, very bright, very smart in and around their box today. It was very, very pleasing to see because we have worked hard on that this week,” he noted.

After dropping two points themselves last week Downes was happy to avoid another 'banana skin', especially since it was Molynes who had inflicted the first loss of the season on Waterhouse last weekend.

“One point was good enough last week, but we shook off the disappointment of not getting all three points and we came out firing today — and I was very, very pleased with how professional we were and how we went about our job,” Downes noted.

He refused to be drawn on the idea that Mount Pleasant were now a cut above the rest of the league, especially with the gap at the top growing in consecutive weeks.

“Certainly not,” he said. “If you look at the Molynes team they battled right to the end; 3-1 could have been 3-2 and then it's sticky. So, we were fortunate to get the fourth goal. We have to work very, very hard to win to win football games.

“We don't consider ourselves to be above anybody in this league. Every game starts the same, 11 v 11. They all cut and bleed like we do and we have to go out and start every new game afresh and be focused, lasered in on what we are doing ourselves,” he reasoned.

A mouth-watering clash against Waterhouse will be the next assignment for Mount Pleasant at 1:00 pm on Saturday.

— Dwayne Richards