'We were punished,' laments Mount Pleasant's Downes

MOUNT Pleasant FA were caught cold on a counter-attack only moments after they failed to convert from a counter-attack of their own, and were left with only a point after conceding to Dunbeholden in the sixth minute of added time as the game ended 1-1 in the Jamaica Premier League on Sunday.

After coming off second-best in the first half, Mount Pleasant regrouped in the second half and took the lead in the 56th minute through yet another wonder strike by Daniel Green who registered his fourth of the season.

They were then on their way to killing off the game with a sweeping counter-attack but failed to make their numerical advantage in attack matter, and were then stung by the efforts of substitute Atapharoy Bygrave who also registered his fourth goal of the campaign in snatching a point for his club.

Technical Director Wally Downes admitted to being disappointed about conceding at that time of the game.

“Of course, when you are leading in the 95th minute — and we were going up the other end to try and score — it's disappointing to get done on a transition,” he lamented.

Downes refused to fault his players for trying to get a second goal so late in the game.

“We were very keen to extend the lead and we were on the attack, [but] we didn't score and we got punished for it.

“It was the right decision; we had the ball, we were going to goal. We are Mount Pleasant, we come here to win. We attack, we were trying to score.

“I would never criticise my players for doing that. It was a great move, it just didn't come off. We didn't score,” said the attack-minded coach.

The draw puts Mount Pleasant one point ahead of Waterhouse who were leading the league coming into match week five, but lost for the first time to Molynes United.

Dunbeholden Assistant Coach Ricardo Smith described snatching a point at the death a “sweet feeling”.

Substitute Atapharoy Bygrave exquisitely finished over an advancing Akel Clarke to earn his team a point in the sixth and final minute of added time.

“Anybody would smile. If we had lost one-nil I don't think the score would be a true reflection of the game, so getting that goal with practically the last kick of the game is a sweet feeling,” Smith said.

“In the first half we were really in command. We had possession, we were creating the chances, [but] we didn't capitalise,” he continued.

Smith was particularly pleased with the tactics that were deployed against Mount Pleasant even if they didn't get the desired result, which was all three points.

“The coach and I, we watched a few games with them... we saw what they did best and we tried to nullify them and peg them back. I think it worked today,” he noted.

The point gained sees Dunbeholden move up to 10 points in the Jamaica Premier League while closing the gap on second-place Waterhouse to just two points.

