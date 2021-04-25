Wehby says GraceKennedy 'remains committed'

GraceKennedy's support of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championship (“Champs”) is unwavering, says Group CEO Don Wehby.

He added that next year's staging of Champs could be ramped up on the centenary of the company.

Despite plans for Champs to go ahead this year without spectators at National Stadium May 11-15, Wehby told the Jamaica Observer they remained committed to their largest sponsorship anywhere in the world.

“As always, GraceKennedy is a proud sponsor of Champs — the foundation from which Jamaica's future athletic stars emerge. Champs is our company's largest sponsorship anywhere in the world and we remain committed to its staging,” he said last week.

“Our support for Champs is currently confirmed up to 2025, which is testament to how important we consider it to be. Champs is a significant investment for GraceKennedy, not only from a sponsorship perspective, it's an investment in Jamaica, it's an investment in our schools, it's an investment in our future,” he said.

Wehby added: “Our GK team will be working hard on the ground and behind the scenes to ensure that the athletes, officials and organisers receive the support they need to ensure that the meet is successfully executed, with the safety of all participants remaining top priority' adding “As the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine in Jamaica continues, GraceKennedy looks forward to Champs 2022. Next year is GraceKennedy's 100th anniversary, and we will be pulling out all the stops to make next year's meet the best ever.”

ISSA President Keith Wellington has urged fans to temper their expectations for Champs given the very difficult circumstances which athletes and coaches had to prepare and Wehby agreed.

“While it may be a challenge to deliver world-class performances without the usual fanfare in the stadium, I know that our future athletic stars will give it their all once the excitement of the competition builds and the meet gets underway.

“It is up to all of us, every Jamaican, every school, every community, every family member and friend to cheer on our young athletes and give them the encouragement they need to perform at their very best. I invite all Jamaicans at home and abroad to show your support for our young athletes. Stay home and be a real fan by tuning in to watch this year's event live on TVJ and online,” Wehby said.

