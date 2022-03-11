'What is not broken, do not fix it' — trainer of Patriarch, Fitzgerald Richards

SEVEN-YEAR-OLD bay horse Patriarch continued to prosper after registering his fourth win in succession to stamp his sprinting dominance at Caymanas Park on Saturday, March 5. This time Patriarch triumphed in an Open Allowance | Graded Stakes event over 5 ½ furlongs for the SVREL 5th Anniversary Trophy.

Ridden by Robert Halledeen for trainer Fitzgerald Richards, Patriarch by Casual Trick out of Electrifying was sent off as the 8/5 favourite and romped the event by four lengths from stablemate God is Love (Javaneil Patterson), with Laban (Oneil Mullings) third. The winning time posted was 1:05.2 seconds, mounted on supporting fractions of 23.2 x 46.1 seconds. This is the fourth time that Patriarch and God of Love have finished first and second for their connections.

“I've had Patriarch since January 1, 2020 and to me, I think it is the best I have him [at] now. I think I have just understood him the right way, and this is the best and the easiest horse that I have trained in my career so far. From last December of 2021 I told the owners that, based on his performance, I do not think that many sprinters can beat him — and Patriarch has proven me right, so far.

“During my days as an apprentice, trainer Fitzgerald Crawford always told me 'What is not broken, do not fix it; and the key to winning is to have the horse comfortable.' And for me, that is the key,” trainer Richards told this publication.