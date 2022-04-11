AERIAL CLASH!

Second-half goals from Marlon Allen and Renaldo Cephas carried 10-man Arnett Gardens to a 2-1 win over Portmore United in the second game of a double-header in the Digicel-powered Jamaica Premier League at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

Allen opened the scoring in the 61st minute before Cephas got his name on the score sheet in minute 78 on Sunday. Keny Charleston scored for Portmore United in the 70th minute of play. The busy Ezran Simpson was sent off the pitch for Arnett Gardens in the 53rd minute after receiving a straight red card for a tackle on a Portmore United player.

Arnett Gardens move to second in the table on 27 points, while Portmore stay seventh on 15 points.

In the opening match at the venue, Tivoli Gardens ended 1-1 with Humble Lions.

It was a smooth start to the match for the home team Arnett Gardens and Portmore United, as both teams looked very comfortable behind the ball.

A scoring chance for Arnett came in the sixth minute when Gerald Neil latched on to a corner kick but fired the ball inches wide from the left upright of Portmore's goal.

Both teams continued to manoeuvre the ball well in the middle of the field and Emelio Rousseau could have sent Portmore United into the lead in the 26th minute, but his free kick from 30 yards out was brilliantly kept out by Eric Edwards, who tipped the ball out for a corner kick.

The teams went into half-time at 0-0.

On the resumption they both went out hard for the opening goal. Arnett Gardens then suffered a blow when Simpson was sent off for a rash tackle. But that didn't put a dent into the hosts' attacking thrust as they struck first. Allen, who was on the receiving end of a through pass, beat Benjamin Williams in Portmore United's goal with a low strike, sending home fans into wild celebration.

However, that celebration didn't last long as nine minutes later Charleston equalised for Portmore United after his low strike went wide off the right upright on its way into the Arnett net.

Arnett Gardens' supporters were happy again when Cephas got his goal in the pouring rain in the 78th minute.

Sunday's results

Montego Bay 0, Dunbeholden 1

Vere 1, Molynes 1

Tivoli 1, Humble Lions 1

Arnett Gardens 2, Portmore 1

Monday's matches

5:00 pm — Harbour View vs Mount Pleasant @ Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex

7:30 pm — Waterhouse vs Cavalier @ Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex