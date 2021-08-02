10-man Dunbeholden edge in-form Vere in JPL

A resurgent Dunbeholden FC condemned Vere United to their first defeat of the truncated Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season, with a come-from-behind 2-1 win at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Playing with 10 men after Captain Shaquille Dyer was shown a straight red card in the eighth minute, Dunbeholden FC also went behind on the scoresheet when Javier Brown gave Vere United a 28th-minute lead.

However, the St Catherine-based outfit came roaring back through goals from Atapharoy Bygrave (54th) and substitute Craig Gayle (86th) — who was Bygrave's replacement — to secure a second win on the trot.

The win saw them move into contention for a play-off spot in fourth on nine points, while Vere United remain second on 11 points.

Meanwhile, fifth-placed Cavalier FC (eight points) and eighth-placed Tivoli Gardens (six points) played out a 1-1 stalemate in the day's second fixture.

Shaniel Thomas (63rd) scored for Cavalier, before Devroy Grey (90+6) pulled Tivoli Gardens level on the stroke of full time.

In the curtain-raiser, both Vere United and Dunbeholden, coming off 3-2 and 3-1 wins over Harbour View and Molynes United, respectively, set the tone for what was expected to be an intriguing encounter.

But after Dyer, an influential defender, was sent off for serious foul play when he struck an opposing player, it was gearing up to be a lopsided affair in favour of Vere United.

That belief gained traction two minute to the half-hour mark when Brown controlled a loose ball, turned his marker and drove a right-footed effort along the turf that came off the right upright on its way past Benjamin Williams in goal for Dunbeholden.

The score remained unchanged at the break, as the Clarendon-based outfit failed to make the numerical advantage count.

Dunbeholden, on the other hand, made the necessary adjustments and enjoyed good passages of play in their probe for the equaliser.

It eventually came with a dazzling execution of chemistry and link-up play as five players pulled together seven passes to breach Vere's defence before Saneekie Burton played the final pass in for Bygrave to slot home from close range.

Dunbeholden continued to assert their authority on their opponents and deservedly clinched the winner through Gayle, who scored shortly after entering the contest. Another substitute, Kemoy Atkinson, provided the assist in what was another tidy team build-up by Dunbeholden.

The feature contest between Cavalier and Tivoli Gardens also had its spills and thrills with both teams ending with 10 players.

Cavalier lost Byran English on the stroke of half-time for violent conduct, while Tivoli's Andre Smith picked up yellow cards in the 65th and 78th minutes for dissent and dangerous play, respectively.

After a goalless first half, Cavalier broke the deadlock when Thomas converted from the penalty spot after earlier being felled in the danger area.

Tivoli pressed to get back on level terms and were rewarded for their resilience when a long pass from substitute Jermaine Johnson caused a mix up between Cavalier's goalkeeper Jeadine White and a defender, allowing Grey to sneak in and notch the equaliser right before the last whistle.

Yesterday's results

Dunbeholden 2, Vere United 1

Tivoli Gardens 1, Cavalier 1

Saturday's result

Harbour View 1, Portmore United

Today's game

11:00 am — Molynes United vs Arnett Gardens