10th La tvian Independence Regatta 2021

10th La tvian Independence Regatta 2021Monday, December 20, 2021
|
Robert Scott (left), general manager, Lifespan Spring Water, and honorary consul to Latvia, and Roxanne Brown (right), brand manager, Banana Boat, look on as Billy Wilmot (second left), president, Jamaica Surfing Association, presents Sharma Beckford with his prize after he won the surfing competition at the Royal Jamaica Yacht Club, 10th Latvian Independence Regatta 2021 last week Sunday.
The Consulate of the Republic of Latvia in Jamaica staged the 10th Latvian Independence Regatta 2021 on December 11 and 12 to commemorate the National Day of the Republic of Latvia.
On Saturday, December 11, there were rowing races in Kingston Harbour, commencing at Gunboat Beach and ending at Caribbean Maritime University. A surfing competition also took place behind the Plumb Point lighthouse. On Sunday, December 12, the All Comers Yacht Race took place.
