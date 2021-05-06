11:30 am first post for Saturday (May 8) race card, changes to race days

With changes in the curfew hours announced by the Government on Tuesday standing for the next four weeks, the promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited has had to shift around its starting times and several race days.

The following are the changes:

The race day for Saturday, May 8, 2021 now has a post time of 11:30 am for the first race.

Please remember that curfew on Saturdays starts at 6:00 pm.

The race day originally planned for Sunday, May 16, 2021 has been carried over to Monday, May 18, 2021. Nominations will be accepted for the Monday race meet on Wednesday, May 12, with scratch time the next day (May 13). The Overnight programme will be made public on the day of nomination, May 12.

The Labour Day race meet of Monday, May 24, 2021 will now take place on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Nominations for the meet now scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 will be accepted on Wednesday, May 19 with scratch time listed on Thursday, May 20, 2021. As is usually the case, the Overnight programme will be published on the day of the nominations, Wednesday, May 19.

While the race day of Saturday, May 29, 2021 remains the same, the acceptance of nominations will change. Nominations will be accepted on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 with the Overnight published on the same day. Scratch time is the day after, Thursday, May 27, 2021.