14 games on in daCosta Cup today

MARTHA BRAE, Trelawny — Zone A leaders William Knibb Memorial will be seeking to maintain their unbeaten run while there will be a number of crucial games for quarter-final aspirants as the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association daCosta Cup football competition continues today with 14 games across five zones.

William Knibb will be hunting a fifth-straight win, which would take them to within touching distance of the next round, while the results of the games in Zones C and E could also be pivotal in deciding who will advance.

Three points separate five of the six schools in Zone C, one point separates the top three in Zone E, while other schools will also be hoping to make the marks as the first round nears completion.

William Knibb will be expecting a better show today after just managing to get the better of St James High on Wednesday following the scoring of four goals in each of their first three games.

On paper, their job should be easy as they take on last-place Maldon High who are yet to register a goal or a point after four tries.

Herbert Morrison Technical, who face Holland High and Cornwall College who are in third place and will play Spot Valley, will also continue to chase the second spot with just two teams advancing.

Herbert Morrison are on nine points, two better than Cornwall College, with Irwin and St James High meeting in the other game.

Munro College are on top in Zone C where the lead is paper thin, and their game against second-place Ben Francis KO holders B B Coke could be seen by some as the feature game today.

B B Coke lost the lead after an upset defeat to Maggotty earlier this week. They will be gunning to get back to winning ways but will face a Munro College team that has found ways to succeed so far this season, winning their last three after losing their opening game to Lacovia High.

St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), who will face new boys Mt St Joseph and are in third place on goal difference behind B B Coke, could be the new leaders at the end of the day if they can score a big enough victory and depending on the result of the Munro College vs B B Coke game.

Lacovia High and Maggotty High, who are both on six points, will still have hopes of taking one of the two places and will be going after a win today.

Zone E leaders Lennon High will have their hands full with the surging Edwin Allen High today while defending champions Clarendon College face long-time rivals Glenmuir High.

Lennon High and Clarendon College are both on 10 points, one more than Edwin Allen who have won their last three games, and both games will be fiercely contested and could go down to the wire.

Meanwhile, there will be mini play-offs in four of the eight zones to ensure that the schools get sufficient games in the first round.

Zones C, E, F, and G all have six or less teams and would play less games, and so the organisers have arranged for more games to be played after the first round has been concluded.

Only the top four from each of the four zones will qualify for the mini play-offs, with the top two from each zone been included in the 16 teams that will advance to the quarter-finals.

Only the teams that advance from the first round will be guaranteed more games as the four winners of the quarter-final ties will play for the daCosta Cup and the teams that lose will get to play for the Ben Francis knockout trophy.

Games today

Zone A

Spot Valley vs Cornwall College @ Irwin @ 1:15 pm

Irwin vs St James High @ Irwin @ 3:30 pm

William Knibb vs Maldon @ William Knibb @ 1:15 pm

Holland vs Herbert Morrison @ William Knibb @ 3:30 pm

Zone C

Munro vs B B Coke @ STETHS @ 1:15 pm

Lacovia vs Maggotty @ STETHS @ 3:30 pm

STETHS vs Mt St Joseph @ Kirkvine @ 1:15 pm

Zone E

Claude McKay High vs Denbigh High @ Glenmuir @ 1:15 pm

Glenmuir High vs Clarendon College @ Foga Road @ 3:00 pm

Lennon High vs Edwin Allen High @ Turners Field @ 3:30 pm

Zone G

Paul Bogle vs Seaforth High @ York Oval @ 3:30 pm

Happy Grove High vs Port Antonio High @ Lynch Park @ 3:30 pm

Zone H

Ocho Rios High vs York Castle High @ Drax Hall @ 1:00 pm

Dinthill Tech vs Charlemont High @ Drax Hall @ 3:00 pm