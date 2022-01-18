2 Reggae Boyz, official test positive for COVID ahead of departure for Peru

TWO unidentified members of the Reggae Boyz 22-man squad and an official, who were scheduled to leave with the Senior Men's National Team delegation to Peru on Monday, tested positive for COVID-19 and were withdrawn from the travelling party.

They are said to be asymptomatic and are now isolating at home, according to a release from the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

As a result, 20 players and the technical staff departed for Lima, Peru, with the international friendly game scheduled for Thursday against Peru in Lima.

The 20-man squad, which contains a blend of youth and experience, trained for the last four days at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence under the direction of new Head Coach Paul Hall.

Kaheem Parris is unavailable and has been replaced by Maliek Howell.

The delegation left in two groups. The first group was set to depart Kingston for Miami at 8:00 am and was scheduled to leave Miami at 2:00 pm for Lima, Peru, while the second group was scheduled to depart Kingston at 2:58 pm for Panama City, from where they were set to depart for Lima at 8:55 pm.

This is the only warm-up game that Hall will have before the next World Cup Qualifying window, which comes up next week, starting with a game against Mexico at the National Stadium on January 27. They will then play Panama away on January 30 before returning home to face Costa Rica on February 2.

The group of players comprises Jeadine White, Demar Rose, Amal Knight, Dwayne Miller, Oquassa Chong, Richard King, Jamoi Topey, Damion Lowe, Javain Brown, Je-Vaughn Watson, Kemar Lawrence, Tevin Shaw, Ramone Howell, Devon Williams, Devonte Campbell, Lamar Walker, Jourdain Fletcher, Peter Vassell, Dwayne Atkinson, Deshane Beckford, Maliek Howell, and Alex Marshall.

The rest of the delegation is as follows: Gregory Daley, head of delegation; Paul Hall, head coach; Wendell Downswell, director of football; Warren Barrett, goalkeeper coach; Lamar Morgan, physical trainer; Roy Simpson, team manager; Dr Kevin Christie, physiotherapist; Rory Rhoden, masseuse; Norman Stone, equipment manager.