20 years after heading for NBA, Pau Gasol back in Barcelona shirt

20 years after heading for NBA, Pau Gasol back in Barcelona shirtSunday, April 11, 2021
|
MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Twenty years after leaving Barcelona for the riches of the NBA, 40-year-old Pau Gasol returned to his Spanish club on Friday, playing in a EuroLeague clash against Bayern Munich.
Gasol, who was an NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010, returned to Europe following two frustrating years in the United States where a serious left foot injury kept him sidelined.
“Pau is doing well, he increases in intensity with each workout, he likes it here and I think that now we are thinking about giving him a few minutes, but we do not yet know how much,” Barca coach Sarunas Jasikevicius had said on Thursday.
Gasol started Friday's match alongside Greece's Nick Calathes, Leo Westermann of France and Spanish pair Sergi Martinez and Victor Claver.
Barcelona were already assured of first place in the table and guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy