2020 Toyko medals table

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Japan 8 2 3 13 2 United States 7 3 4 14 3 China 6 5 7 18 4 Russia OC 4 5 3 12 5 Great Britain 3 3 1 7 6 South Korea 3 0 4 7 7 Australia 2 1 3 6 8 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 9 Italy 1 4 4 9 10 France 1 2 2 5 11 Canada 1 2 1 4 12 Hungary 1 1 0 2 12 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 14 Croatia 1 0 1 2 14 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 16 Austria 1 0 0 1 16 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 16 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 16 Iran 1 0 0 1 16 Norway 1 0 0 1 16 Philippines 1 0 0 1 16 Thailand 1 0 0 1 16 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 24 Netherlands 0 3 0 3 25 Chinese Taipei 0 2 2 4

