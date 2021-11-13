23 games on tap in daCosta Cup action today

Twenty-three games across eight zones are scheduled to be played in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) daCosta Cup competition today.

Despite a lower then usual number of schools that played in 2019, the last time schoolboys football was played, the resumption of the competitions, including the Manning Cup, which kicked off yesterday, has been well received by all.

Because of the later than usual start, the competition will see teams playing less games, but the season will be extended into January when the semi-finals and finals will be played, as well as the knock-out competitions.

Meanwhile, in yesterday's opening game played at Jamaica College, two-time defending champions Clarendon College came from behind to edge Edwin Allen High 3-2 in a Zone E game, thanks to two first-half goals from Christopher Hull.

Clarendon College dominated the game for large portions and should have won by a wider margin but managed to extend their dominance over Edwin Allen.

Edwin Allen, meanwhile, have only themselves to blame, failing to put Clarendon College under pressure after missing a penalty early in the second half.

Ackeem Mullings gave Edwin Allen a surprise lead in the ninth minute when he did well to take down a long pass from the left flank on the first attempt and with a defender trying to close him down, beat the Clarendon College goalkeeper Jameil Vassell.

The lead lasted all of 13 minutes before Hull drew the champions level with a left-foot shot that deflected off an Edwin Allen defender and beat the goalkeeper in the 22nd minute.

Poor defending in the 44th allowed Clarendon College to take the lead as Hull headed a cross from the left side past the goalkeeper.

Jaheim Rose, who played Manning Cup football for Wolmer's Boys' School previously, made it 3-1 two minutes into first-half added time with a low, hard shot.

Edwin Allen's Captain Demario Ferron missed a golden chance to cut the deficit to one goal when his penalty kick was brilliantly saved by Vassell for a corner.

They did manage to cut the deficit when substitute Ricardo Henry finished off a good move in time added at the end of full time, side-footing a low cross into the Clarendon College goal.

Eight more former champions will be in action today. Cornwall College, which had been to the semi-finals the previous two seasons after winning in 2016, will take on Irwin High at Irwin in what should be another close Zone A game.

Cornwall had to come from behind to beat Irwin 2-1 in their opening game in 2019 but won the second game 6-0.

In the first game former two-time champions Herbert Morrison will face Maldon for the first time in about five years.

In Zone B, Frome Technical will face a dangerous Green Pond at Green Pond, while Godfrey Stewart face Manning's School at Llandilo.

St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) take on Maggoty High in the first game at the STETHS Sports Complex, followed by Munro College facing Lacovia High, while Ben Francis KO champions BB Coke meet new comers Mt St Joseph Catholic High School at Kirkvine.

Glenmuir High take on Claude McKay High in Zone E, while former winners Garvey Maceo and Vere Technical will meet in Zone F.

In Zone H Dinthill Technical will welcome York Castle High in the second game at Drax Hall after Charlemont High and Ocho Rios face off at 1:15 pm.

Result from yesterday

Zone G

Clarendon College 3, Edwin Allen High 2

Games today

Zone A

Herbert Morrison vs Maldon @ Irwin 1:15 pm

Cornwall vs Irwin @ Irwin 3:30 pm

Spot Valley vs William Knibb @ William Knibb 1:15 pm

Holland vs St James @ William Knibb 3:30 pm

Zone B

Frome vs Green Pond @ Green Pond High 3:00 pm

Godfrey Stewart vs Manning's @ Llandilo 1:15 pm

Green Island vs Petersfield @ Llandilo 3:30 pm

Zone C

B B Coke vs Mt St Joseph @ Kirkvine 1:15 pm

Maggotty vs STETHS @ STETHS 1:15 pm

Lacovia vs Munro @ STETHS 3:30 pm

Zone D

Alston High vs Christiana High @ Kirkvine 3:00 pm

Belair High vs deCarteret College @ Manchester 1:15 pm

Bellefield High vs Holmwood Technical @ Manchester 3:30 pm

Zone E

Claude McKay High vs Glenmuir High @ Glenmuir 1:15 pm

Denbigh High vs Lennon High @ Glenmuir 3:30 pm

Zone F

Central High vs Kemps Hill @ Foga Road 1:15 pm

Foga Road vs Old Harbour High @ Foga Road 3:30 pm

Garvey Maceo vs Vere Technical High @ Garvey 3:00 pm

Zone G

Happy Grove vs Seaforth @ York Oval 3:30 pm

Port Antonio vs St Thomas Technical @ Lynch Park 2:00 pm

Zone H

Brown's Town High vs McGrath High @ Dinthill 3:00 pm

Charlemont High vs Ocho Rios High @ Drax Hall 1:15 pm

Dinthill Technical High vs York Castle High @ Drax Hall 3:30 pm