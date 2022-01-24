23-man Reggae Boyz squad named

Interim Reggae Boyz Head Coach Paul Hall has named a 23-man squad for Jamaica's three upcoming Fifa World Cup Qualifying games starting this Thursday.

The squad has a newcomer in Blackpool's defensive midfielder Kevin Stewart. The 28-year-old has played for Tottenham Hotspur, Crewe Alexandra, Liverpool, Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion, Swindon Tow, and Hull City.

There is no place for veteran Je-Vaughn Watson, Leon Bailey, and Shamar Nicholson, as well as Anthony Grant.

The Jamaicans are currently lying in sixth place in the eight-nation points table with seven points. Canada lead with 16 points, just ahead of the US with 15, followed by Mexico and Panama on 14, with Costa Rica on nine.

El Salvador are seven with six points followed by Honduras at the foot of the table on three points.

The Reggae Boyz welcome Mexico to an empty stadium on Thursday, after which they travel to Panama City to face that country on Sunday. They return home to entertain Costa Rica on February 2.

The top three teams at the end of the 14-game series earn automatic qualification to the Qatar World Cup Finals, with the fourth-placed team earning an intercontinental play-off for another shot at Qatar.

Squad: Amal Knight, Dwayne Miller, Andre Blake, Kevin Stewart, Damion Lowe, Alvas Powell, Lamar Walker, Kemar Lawrence, Adrian Mariappa, Junior Flemmings, Peter Vassell, Devon Williams, Bobby Reid, Liam Moore, Andre Gray, Michail Antonio, Ethan Pinnock, Javon East, Gregory Leigh, Cory Burke, Javain Brown, Daniel Johnson, Ravel Morrison