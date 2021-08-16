24-hour delay to start of World Athletics U20

A 24-hour delay to the start of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, scheduled to be held in Nairobi, Kenya, from Tuesday to Wednesday, could benefit the Jamaican team that is expected to assemble in the east Africa country by Saturday.

The championships which will end on Sunday, August 22 will start on Wednesday, a release from the organisers said on Saturday, citing “The impact of COVID on teams travelling and logistics of moving vital equipment around the world have proven to be a challenge.”

The Jamaican team left in three groups starting last Wednesday for the trip to the African country that will, in some instances depending on the travel route, take up to 40 hours, and the extra day's rest will be welcomed by the delegation.

The release said the condensing of the championships from five and half days to just five would not negatively impact “the athletes attending from more than 100 countries. The new schedule delivers a fuller and faster-paced event and we are delighted that the broadcast rights for these championships have been taken up by more than 14 countries, with 12 of them showing the event live”.

The World Athletics release pointed out that “despite the complex conditions the world still faces in fighting the pandemic, over the past 18 months World Athletics has been determined to give athletes as many opportunities as possible to compete,” and thanked “our athletes and their teams, our suppliers and the local organising committee in Kenya for accommodating this change and working collaboratively in challenging times to stage a great championships for these young, promising athletes as they begin their athletics journey”.

— Paul Reid