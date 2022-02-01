300 kids participate in INSPORTS training programmes

Some 300 kids benefited from the Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) training programmes across the island over the last two months.

Kids — mostly aged 6-14 — participated in table tennis, golf, cricket, bocce, and chess workshops.

INSPORTS' National Coordinator Annmarie Heron said it has been a success.

“In light of crippling COVID-19 pandemic, we at INSPORTS followed all the government protocols and staged several workshops that were a success, especially as they were no reported cases of any positive cases throughout,” she said.

The table tennis workshops took place at two locations in St Catherine, at Ensom City and Edgewater Community Centres, involving 40 participants each, totalling 80 kids. The table tennis workshops also extended to Portland and Manchester where over 100 children participated.

While at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium, there were two weekend cricket camps for Under-14 kids selected from across the island. A total 28 kids participated.

Then, at the Caymanas Golf Club in St Catherine and Cinnamon Hill, St James, approximately 80 golfers aged 9-14 took part in the training sessions.

St Catherine also hosted two chess workshops at Linstead Primary and Lluidas Vale, hosting nearly 80 kids.

A number of kids also participated in bocce one-day sessions on the compound of Independence Park.

INSPORTS aims to continue to unearth talent in this time of the novel coronavirus pandemic, while observing the Government's safety protocols.