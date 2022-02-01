300 kids participate in INSPORTS training programmes

300 kids participate in INSPORTS training programmesTuesday, February 01, 2022
|
Some 300 kids benefited from the Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) training programmes across the island over the last two months.
Kids — mostly aged 6-14 — participated in table tennis, golf, cricket, bocce, and chess workshops.
INSPORTS' National Coordinator Annmarie Heron said it has been a success.
“In light of crippling COVID-19 pandemic, we at INSPORTS followed all the government protocols and staged several workshops that were a success, especially as they were no reported cases of any positive cases throughout,” she said.
The table tennis workshops took place at two locations in St Catherine, at Ensom City and Edgewater Community Centres, involving 40 participants each, totalling 80 kids. The table tennis workshops also extended to Portland and Manchester where over 100 children participated.
While at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium, there were two weekend cricket camps for Under-14 kids selected from across the island. A total 28 kids participated.
Then, at the Caymanas Golf Club in St Catherine and Cinnamon Hill, St James, approximately 80 golfers aged 9-14 took part in the training sessions.
St Catherine also hosted two chess workshops at Linstead Primary and Lluidas Vale, hosting nearly 80 kids.
A number of kids also participated in bocce one-day sessions on the compound of Independence Park.
INSPORTS aims to continue to unearth talent in this time of the novel coronavirus pandemic, while observing the Government's safety protocols.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy