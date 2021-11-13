5 coaches earn Concacaf B licences from JFF coaching school

Jamaica now boasts five new coaches holding Concacaf B Licence after final practical assessment was held recently by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Coaching Education Department.

From a cohort of eight, Fitzroy Ambursley, Paul “Tegat” Davis, Hopeton Gilchrist, Andre Virtue, and Omar Wedderburn were successful in completing the programme. The addition of these five brings the total number of Concacaf B Licence coaches to 24 locally. The remaining three coaches will undergo further development programmes for reassessment by head of the JFF Coaching School, Andrew Peart, and Technical Director Wendell Downswell.

The JFF Coaching Education Department conducted its first Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Workshop for Concacaf B Licence and Premier League coaches over two days, October 29 and 30. The workshop was led by Anton Corneal, Concacaf coaching educator and former technical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.

The CPD's aim was to tactically review the recently concluded Jamaica Premier League and look at measures as to how coaches may improve the implementation of their game model as well as structure a periodisation model to fulfil the demands of the game over the duration of the upcoming season.

This event is the first of many to come as the JFF Coaching Education Department moves to establish a licensing system for coaches where CPD's will serve as development hours towards renewal.

The JFF and Concacaf will stage its next sitting of the B Licence course for Level Two coaches in the first quarter of 2022. The course will target coaches from the national programmes, Premier League, and parishes. The course, which will be subsidised, will cost $250,000.

Next year will also herald the introduction of four Concacaf C Licence courses for coaches who had JFF Levels One and Two. The Concacaf C Licence will be the level at which Jamaica seeks to join the Concacaf Coaching Convention. The cost per candidate will be $50,000.

In addition, two short courses per specialist area such as goalkeeping and physical training will be conducted.

Next on schedule from JFF Coaching Education Department is the JFF D Licence Course for uncertified persons as well as youth grassroot coaches including primary/preparatory schools and academy coaches. The cost will be $25,000.