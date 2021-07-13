9 Jamaicans set for battle at today's Muller Anniversary Games

Omar McLeod will get his chance to face national champion Ronald Levy when they clash in the 110m hurdles at today's Muller Anniversary Games in London, the seventh stop on the Wanda Diamond League circuit.

McLeod faced Levy twice at the recent Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) National Championships held at the National Stadium last month but finished last in the final after hitting the first hurdle and will miss the Tokyo Olympic Games set to start in two weeks.

Nine Jamaicans are set to compete in London today with Rasheed Broadbell also running the 110m hurdles; Britany Anderson and Danielle Williams will contest the 100m hurdles; Elaine Thompson-Herah and Natasha Morrison are down for the women's 200m; Stephenie-Ann McPherson runs the 400m, while Janieve Russell will take part in the 400m hurdles.

McLeod, who is still ranked number two in the world, will be running for the first time since the trials where he said he had cramped up before the final on the last day.

England's World Indoor champion Andrew Pozzi will also be part of the event.

Williams is coming off a season's best 12.62 seconds at an American Track League meet in Atlanta, Georgia last weekend, while Anderson, who was third at the Jamaican Trials, last competed at the István Gyulai Memorial in Hungary last week.

Thompson-Herah won her last two events, in the 100m, since claiming third place in both sprints at the national trials and will test herself over the 200m today, where she will also go up against Nigeria's Blessing Okgabare and American Tamara Clarke.

McPherson will be looking for her third-straight sub-50 seconds time in the 400m and faces hometown girl Jodie Williams and training partner Sada Williams of Barbados.

Russell, who is ranked number six in the world, has gradually lowered her time over the last few races and will once again go up against the pair of Holland's Femke Bol and American Shamier Little, the two best on the circuit now, as well as Ashley Spencer, also of the USA.

