Alimony obliges in Restricted Allowance II event at Caymanas Park

ALIMONY, trained by Anthony Nunes, stole the show late from rivals in a Restricted Allowance II event for three-year-olds and upward, the highlighting event on the nine-race trophy-less programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.

It wasn't the best of starts for Alimony in the five-furlong (1,000m)-round event as the three-year-old bay colt broke in second to last position in the 14-horse field. However, he coupled up nicely heading into the half-mile turn under Tevin Foster to go in chase of the leaders.

True Bravado (Robert Halledeen up) led ahead of Rocket Lily under Omar Walker and Heart of the Sea with Anthony Thomas in the irons.

Turning for home and going four-wide, Alimony produced a late run on the outside of horses, going on to win the event by a length and three quarters in the end. Sudden Flight under Dick Cardenas also came on late for second just ahead of True Bravado. The final time for the event was 1:01.1 minutes.

Meanwhile, jockeys Matthew Bennett and Omar Walker rode two winners to share riding honours on the day. Bennett won aboard Blue Epiphany in the first race for trainer Tensang Chung and Dorthebutcher in the eighth race for trainer Patrick Fong.

Walker was successful with Phoenix Risen in the second race for many-time champion trainer Philip Feanny and Legal Opportunity, giving trainer Edward Walker his first winner for the season in the sixth event.

Racing continues on Saturday with the running of the Pick3 Super Challenge Trophy for two-year-olds over seven furlongs.

— Ruddy Allen