Amari'i Bell: 'I am confident we can go out there and do well'

ORLANDO, USA – Left-back Amari'i Bell is oozing confidence as the Reggae Boyz prepare to face Guadeloupe in their second Group C match of the Concacaf Gold Cup at Exploria Stadium on Friday.

Match time is 6:30 pm (5:30 pm Jamaica time). In the second fixture of the double-header, Costa Rica cross swords with Suriname at 9:00 pm (8:00 pm Jamaica time).

Costa Rica, with three points, go into Friday's contest as group leaders by virtue of goal difference following their 3-1 victory over Guadeloupe on Monday. Jamaica, also with three points, are second after their 2-0 win over Suriname, also on Monday.

Guadeloupe and Suriname, without a point, are third and fourth, respectively.

Meanwhile Bell, who is expected to play his fourth match for Jamaica on Friday, said his teammates are upbeat that a positive show is on the card for the Guatemala game.

“I am confident, the squad is confident that we can go out there and do well and we want to improve on the previous game so that is what we are all aiming for,” he said.

“I don't think any game is going to be easy in this tournament, so I just think we need to stay focused, and once we do that, we have enough quality to allow us to win the game,” he added.

However, the Luton Town defender says his team intends to respect not only Guadeloupe, but all opponents in the competition.

“Every team is here on merit, so we have to respect everybody, whether or not we are playing against Costa Rica or Guadeloupe… we will respect them and we will do everything to ensure that we get the victory,” noted Bell.

The 27-year-old says the perfect to start to Friday's contest would be “to get an early goal and a clean sheet and that would be good for the Boyz”.

Playing in a defensive unit that includes Damion Lowe (Al-Ittihad), Liam Moore (Reading FC) and Alvas Powell (Philadelphia Union), Bell says communication across the line will be the “key' to success in keeping the back safe.

“I think communication is key for all of us, also the organization…we also need to try and stay compact to minimise the threats of the opponents. We have done some stuffs in training how to erase their threats and that would be key for us,” he reasoned.

Bell, who had recently moved from Blackburn Rovers after a three-year spell, said playing in the Gold Cup is an important part of his football journey and ambition.

“I am enjoying my time here and I am excited at the journey ahead [as] this tournament is a big thing in my career, so I want to do well and try and win the tournament,” he said.

Bell, whose youth career involved time at West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City, feels fortunate to be a part of a group of players that exudes nothing but positive vibes irrespective of the situation.

“With my teammates, it's always good vibes, and that the competition is being held in the USA which is good weather and a good environment to be in.

“I have been enjoying it a lot and it has been an easy group to get settled into, so it has made my time here easy,” he shared.

It made perfect sense that when Shamar Nicholson scored the opening goal against Suriname, that the Boyz grooved to Bob Marley's classic One Love. But more fascinating, especially for fans, it was the elaborate celebratory dance that the players threw down.

“We love to dance anyway, so we will be dancing and that's the celebration we have been doing since we [came] together, so I think there will be a few more celebrations to come,” Bell noted.

Sean Williams