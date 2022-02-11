PHOTO: BREAKING THE ICE

Jamaica's Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian takes part in a women's monobob training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing, China, on Thursday. Jamaica bow into action on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login