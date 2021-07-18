Barrett: 'We are not fearful of any team'

ORLANDO, Florida –Goalkeeper Coach Warren Barrett says as the Reggae Boyz look to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Gold Cup, they move forward as fearless campaigners.

Jamaica will face either mighty USA or Canada in the final-eight contest slated for Texas late next week.

USA and Canada were due to meet later Sunday to determine how the two finish Group B.

The Boyz, meantime, will have their Group C decider against Costa Rica at Exploria Stadium on Tuesday.

Jamaica and Costa Rica, who have both qualified for the knockout stages, are locked on six points each.

Barrett, a France '98 World Cup veteran, says he was pleased the team has qualified for the quarter-finals of the biennial tournament, the first goal of the team.

“I am just happy that the first goal has been accomplished, and we are in the quarter-finals. I know we play the USA or Canada, and right now we are not fearful of any team,” he said with an air of confidence.

“So, we will be going into the Costa Rica game and hope that we can get a good result and we will see who we face in the next round,” Barrett added.

Ahead of the top-of-the-table clash with Costa Rica, Barrett hinted that there could be some changes in the starting line-up for one reason or another.

“As a technical staff we will meet and discuss if there will be any changes, or wholesale changes, going into the next game taking into consideration that we have a number of players who are one [yellow] card away from suspension,” he said.

The thinking is to guard against risk losing important players in a match, which effectively is of academic interest, when there is a massive quarter-final match on the horizon.

Barrett said while the Boyz have qualified for the quarter-final round with a game to spare, there is still room for improvement in the team's application during games.

“There is still room to improve although we have won both games. Personally, I am far from satisfied with some things we did, and we must improve, and one area is ball retention,” he said.

The team's profligacy in front of goal is also a prime concern for the coaching staff. In Friday's 2-1 win over Guadeloupe, the missed chances were especially glaring.

“That's another concern, especially in high-stakes, we have to out away our chances,” Barrett charged.

Sean Williams